‘I was told my accent was too strong, too working class... after Derry Girls came out it was the complete opposite’ – Jamie Lee O’Donnell

‘Getting to say to [guest star] Liam Neeson, ‘It’s because we’re f***ing fenians.’ I mean, imagine being able to do that, as your job?’

F***adoodledoo, there’s Michelle!” This is how Jamie-Lee O’Donnell – the actor who’s become synonymous with her profane Derry Girls character – is often greeted in the street. Usually, in a strong, not-always-convincing, Northern Irish accent. O’Donnell loves it. The Bafta-winning show that made her name – and imbued her with such a coarse vocabulary – may have ended 15 months ago, but the impressions will likely go on forever. “Everybody tries to do the Derry accent, and if I’m outside of Ireland, people always give it a wee go,” the 36-year-old says. “It’s really, really hard to do. But I’ve heard some brilliant ones.”