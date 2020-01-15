Mary Kennedy is rapidly winning a place in the nation's hearts after retiring from RTE only to have a baptism of fire on Dancing With The Stars.

Mary Kennedy is rapidly winning a place in the nation's hearts after retiring from RTE only to have a baptism of fire on Dancing With The Stars.

'I was surprised people were commenting on my legs' - Mary Kennedy on her baptism of fire on Dancing with the Stars

However, she says she has been too busy to watch Nationwide's new presenter, Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh, taking over her old job.

Mary had to retire from RTE after 41 years and give up her role on Nationwide, a show she had hosted for 15 years.

Former The Afternoon Show host Blathnaid has taken over, but Mary hasn't had time to tune in.

Mary Kennedy and dance partner John Nolan

"I'm not precious about who takes over when I've retired. I haven't had a chance to see any of the programme since Christmas," Mary said.

"Whenever I watch it and Anne Cassin is presenting, it doesn't feel strange, so I don't think it will."

Mary said she doesn't really know what retirement is like yet, as there was "an overlap" between finishing up on Nationwide and starting rehearsals for the dance show in recent weeks.

"I've enjoyed the physicality of it and learning a new skill," she said.

However, Mary was forced to show her grace and resolve at judging time on Sunday night.

The show's Mr Nasty, Brian Redmond, stunned the presenter's fans when he told her: "That was flat from start to finish."

However, Mary didn't so much as flinch at the criticism of her foxtrot with John Nolan.

"I knew coming into this that I would be opening up to judges' comments," she said.

"I just like that the other two judges were encouraging and I'm happy to roll with the punches. John was happy and I was happy."

Despite such a long career on the box, Mary admitted she had been "very nervous" before taking to the dancefloor.

She had previously spoke about competing against those half her age but revealed she had used her nerves "to my advantage" to give the best possible performance on the night.

"We had done all of the preparation and we really knew what we were doing," she said.

Mary, a keen jogger who lives a busy family life, would like to inspire others to keep fit together, regardless of age.

"It's nice for us to move outside our comfort zones and embrace new things," she said.

The grandmother felt a little like she had "imposter syndrome" after fans complimented her legs last week, adding that she felt former Xpose presenter Glenda Gilson's "legs go on forever".

"I was surprised people were commenting on my legs and I was surprised that we made the front pages," she said.

"I consider myself to be at a very nice stage of life because I'm fit and I'm healthy. I'm enjoying this journey so much and we're having great craic."

Dancing With The Stars returns to RTE One on Sunday at 6.30pm

Herald