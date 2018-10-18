'I was in running for Celebrity Big Brother' - presenter Lisa Cannon

THERE was almost a famous Irish face in the Celebrity Big Brother house this year as Lisa Cannon has revealed she was considered as a housemate.

THERE was almost a famous Irish face in the Celebrity Big Brother house this year as Lisa Cannon has revealed she was considered as a housemate.

The most recent series of the show, rumoured to be the last ever, featured the likes of The Only Way Is Essex star Dan Osborne and US actress Kirstie Alley.

But Dubliner Lisa almost joined them after she was one of the names being considered by TV bosses.

"I was considered for Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, believe it or not," she told Independent.ie.

Lisa Cannon and Cher

"But no. I don't know what happened."

While her appearance on the show fell through, Lisa insisted she didn't mind.

"I knew at that point anyway that I had Box Office coming back, which is my own show," she said.

The series was one of the most controversial ever after actress Roxanne Pallett accused Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas of violently punching her in the stomach.

Her actions were condemned by the public and broadcasting authority Ofcom received a record number of complaints about the incident, with Ryan going on to win the show.

Lisa has been spending a lot of time in the US and the UK lately.

She recently won the IARA award for Best Female TV Presenter in London, where she beat off competition from the likes of Ferne McCann and Scarlett Moffatt.

Although she's based in Dublin with husband Richard Keatley, she is open to relocating if needs be.

"I see everything as a project. As a freelancer, that's your life," she said.

"It depends: if something happens and they were pounding my door down, then who knows?

"I'm working with RTE as well. I work on the Today show as well, so I'm down in Cork once a week - I'm between both networks now, so it's great."

Lisa's movie show Box Office returns to Virgin Media Two on Friday night at 9pm with a revamped set.

The TV host hinted the show may have some A-list guests coming up this year, including Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who has been hailed as one of Hollywood's next big actors.

"The show is bigger and badder. I was the one that was instrumental in hanging the set, because I wanted it to grow up a bit. We have so much to offer and it's a wonderful show," she said.

Lisa said she is "always pitching" ideas to British TV and recently hosted a gala evening for actress and singer Cher for the British Film Institute.

"I'm looking at trying to put together a documentary about Cher. It's only in the infancy stages, so we're seeing if she'd like to get on board and maybe film something with her," she added.

Herald