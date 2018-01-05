'I was defeated' - Kathryn Thomas reveals heartbreak at suffering two miscarriages

Kathryn Thomas has revealed her heartbreak at suffering two miscarriages since she began trying to conceive with her fiancé Padraig McLoughlin.

Kathryn Thomas has revealed her heartbreak at suffering two miscarriages since she began trying to conceive with her fiancé Padraig McLoughlin.

The 38-year-old TV presenter is currently 27 weeks pregnant with her first child but has said that the difficult journey over the last three years left her "defeated".

The Operation Transformation host appeared on Friday night's The Late Late Show and said that she suffered a miscarriage six weeks in to her first pregnancy. "It was another eight months before we got pregnant for the second time and I was bricking it," she told presenter Ryan Tubridy.

When everything appeared healthy during the six week scan into her second pregnancy, Kathyrn said herself and Padraig went out to dinner to celebrate. "But then I miscarried again and the bottom fell out of my world," she said.

Kathryn Thomas is expecting her first child

Read more: Irish celebrity baby boom: Kathryn, Tara and Aoibhin show off unique maternity style "You go through self-blame, pity, disbelief, disappointment and then the loss of what you'd been planning...It also puts an awful strain on your relationship."

When the couple attended the six week scan for their third pregnancy, Kathryn said that the sonographer wasn't happy with the strength of the heartbeat and told her to return in another ten days. "Ordinarily I am a problem solver but for those ten days I was defeated. I was on the radio an hour later - I was filling in for Ray D'Arcy at the time - and I've no idea what I said.

"It is still a taboo subject in Ireland and I just think it needs to be part, and considered to be part, of the pregnancy process, because it is" @gokathrynthomas on why she wanted to speak publicly about going through two miscarriages #latelate pic.twitter.com/2mnM44EO1r — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 5, 2018

"Luckily we went in ten days later and there was a healthy happy baby and that's hopefully that's what's happening here."

Last November, Kathryn took to Instagram to share the news that she was pregnant, by sharing a photo of her two pet dogs.

"Our next baby might not be as hairy or have a tail like these two but will be equally as cute. Roll on spring time 2018," she wrote. Kathryn told Ryan that she doesn't as yet know the gender of the baby - "himself is having none of it" - the new addition to their family is due in the first week of April.

She said that she decided to share her story as "it is still a taboo subject in Ireland". "I just think it needs to be part, and considered to be part, of the pregnancy process, because it is," she said.

Online Editors