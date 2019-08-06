Ireland's bombshell Love Island star Maura Higgins is set for a move to the UK, as she pursues a career in the spotlight.

'I want to move to London, that's where all my work will be based' - Maura Higgins set for move to UK after landing This Morning gig

The Longford star said that she is excited for a career in the media and is ready to move to London. Speaking on Today FM, she said that she will have several interesting roles in her new job with 'This Morning' in the UK.

"I want to move over to London because that's where all of my work is going to be based," she said.

"I'm after joining the 'This Morning' family, so I'm going to be doing a bit of presenting. I'm going to be taking some phone calls, like an agony aunt type thing, I'm going to be taking on some challenges, they want me to do a skydive and drift a car and things.

"Driving around the back roads and doing a donut around a cone, that was my life growing up."

The 28-year-old coupled with fellow-Islander Curtis Pritchard coming in fourth place in last week’s finale. While they are not in an official relationship, Maura said they are doing well as a couple.

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard came fourth on Love Island

Asked about Curtis' comments about not labelling his sexuality as reported in a tabloid newspaper, Maura said, "Oh my God, come on, you can't believe everything you read on the paper and we all know that."

"Me and him are very happy and we're enjoying every single day but we're just going to see what happens and we're both happy," she said.

She added, "Me and Curtis are very, very well. In the villa you don't know what day it is but it's so different in there because you spend 24 hours a day with that person, so it feels like we're together a long, long time."

Love interest: Maura Higgins on a romantic date with Love Island beau Curtis Pritchard

Prior to coupling up with Maura, Curtis had been coupled up with 'half-girlfriend' Amy Hart. Some fans questioned whether Maura and Curtis were genuinely attracted to each other or whether they may have had ulterior motives.

Maura said that she entered the villa without any game plan and remained true to herself throughout. Her relationship with Curtis, she said, was genuine and not a ploy to remain on the show.

"I got told on May 1 that I was going in. I flew out on May 26. I was on lock-down for two weeks and two days. You've no contact to the outside. Your phone is taken off you. You're in a hotel. you've got a chaperone. There's no internet, no TVs, absolutely nothing.

"You haven't a clue who's going into the villa and then obviously when the show stared I was still on lock-down, but I could watch the show with my chaperone so, at least I could get to know everyone and what's happening because if I went in there not knowing anything I would have been a bit lost.

"Absolutely not did I have a game plan. I just went in and all I could do was be myself and then at least I could walk out and say 'you know what, no matter what happens, at least I can say I'm still myself and I've not changed.' To be honest you can't really have a plan going in there because you don't know what to expect. You have to be yourself because you're going to get caught out anyway so you can't play that game."

The former-model had just over 40k followers on social media prior to entering the villa and now has over two million. The Longford woman said that she never expected to be so popular, and thought that viewers wouldn't like her.

"To be honest I'm shocked. I honestly expected to be out of there in the first three days. I didn't expect to last as log as I did. To get to the final; never ever, ever expected it.

"I mean, it has just been insane. To be honest when I came out I expected a lot of hate because I am so opinionated and very blunt at times. I did cause a bit of a stir but I was just myself. I am opinionated, I am ballsy and I have absolutely no regrets to be honest.

"I opened up the phone and I nearly took a heart attack to be honest. My phone just kept freezing because there were so many messages and stuff coming in so it wouldn't work properly for a while.

"Walking into my hometown where I grew up with crowds of people waiting for me to get pictures, it just didn't seem real. A few months ago I could walk down the street and no one would even bat an eyelid at me. I'm loving every moment of it."

Maura said that she will continue to see if her relationship with Curtis is to be into the future as she will keep in touch with all of the Islanders, especially Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

