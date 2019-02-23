Sharon and Brandon Webb from Kildare have earned a coveted Golden Buzzer on Ireland's Got Talent, sending them straight through to the live shows.

'I took something I shouldn't have - it nearly cost me my life' - Ireland's Got Talent Golden Buzzer act reveals night out with friends almost killed him

Presenter Lucy Kennedy pressed the buzzer for the mother and son singing duo following their performance on Saturday night's show.

However, Brandon (19), a barman and DJ, revealed that having the opportunity to sing with his mum, mature student Sharon (41), was particularly special as he almost died in September last year.

The teenager, from Kildare, revealed how he went on a night out with friends on the night of September 3 and ended up in a coma.

"I don't remember very much," he said about that night. "I was out with friends. I took something I shouldn't have. I made a mistake. It nearly cost me my life."

An emotional Sharon revealed that she was told that within two hours of Brandon being taken to hospital he had had so many seizures that he was put on life support.

"They basically prepared us to say goodbye to him, but he came back to me a couple of days later," she told judges Louis Walsh, Denise Van Outen, Michelle Visage, and Jason Byrne.

Sharon described it as "every parent's worst nightmare" and "horrendous".

"The doctors were saying that his brain had been starved of so much oxygen that they didn't know what damage was done. I was holding his hand and we were told to say goodbye to him. I kept talking to him. I was singing to him. I said, 'Come on bud, come back to me'. He woke up. It just wasn't his time."

Brandon added, "I'm after getting a second shot. I'm here for a reason now. Music is that reason. It gives me motivation to get up in the morning."

The duo said they never thought they would sing together again so they felt like winners just to perform on the show.

During their performance all four judges welled up and once they had finished singing, Lucy emerged from backstage and pressed the golden buzzer.

"It's justified that Lucy pressed that golden buzzer for you. You truly, truly deserve it," said Denise Van Outen while Jason predicted they were going to be "big stars".

"There really is no love in this world like a mother's love and we as mothers felt your joyu your love and your pain all at the same time singing the song," added Michelle Visage.

Louis Walsh predicted viewers were going to "fall in love" with Sharon and Brandon.

Ireland's Got Talent continues on Virgin Media One next Saturday night.

