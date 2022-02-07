I took Scott and Charlene’s nuptials in Neighbours more seriously than any wedding in my own family

There are moments commonly described as the ‘end of an era’, and then there are moments which bring a heavy curtain down for a whole generation. And the supposed cancellation of Neighbours, a cultural behemoth round these parts at least, is a moment few saw coming.

The future of the hit Australian soap was thrown into apparent peril over the weekend when it was announced that Channel 5, the show’s UK broadcaster and a major funder, would stop airing the beloved soap later in the year and focus on investing in original UK drama instead. If the Australian production company Fremantle fails to find another UK co-commissioner, it’s assumed that the 37-year-old soap will come off the air within the year.

It’s a news story that has prompted a massive wave of nostalgia on this side of the world, where Neighbours was almost more popular and culturally vivid than in its own home country when it was first broadcast here in 1986 (a year after it first broadcast in Australia).

Such was its popularity that it was broadcast twice a day on BBC1, at lunchtime and 6.30pm as a post-dinnertime treat (it still airs here on RTÉ2, although was pared back to two episodes a week during the pandemic).

Its lunchtime and pre-bedtime slots were perfect for a young audience: latchkey kids in the 1980s (ask your mum) were often lucky enough to catch both episodes. Being sick off school and catching the ‘matinee’ was the last word in 1980s Irish childhood contentment.

No doubt academics could spend years scratching their heads over the singular success that Australian soaps enjoyed in 1980s Ireland, but here’s my punt: there was something so effortlessly urbane yet easy-going about Neighbours’ Melbourne setting. After the rural blandness of Glenroe, the gobby, rain-streaked grimness of Corrie and the overblown, brittle glamour of Dynasty and Dallas, Neighbours featured regular denizens of a quiet Australian suburb.

The cast of Neighbours in the 1980s

The cast of Neighbours in the 1980s

Regular, except that their houses were airy, sunny and open-plan. Their wardrobes were trendy and sporty, even when we were watching episodes that were over a year old. Their checked school uniforms were also eye-poppingly short. It never occurred to 10-year-old me that their high school uniforms were short because Australia was warm; they were a cut above the scratchy grey wool we had to wear, and I was suitably creased with envy.

I’d watch agog as characters would saunter to the fridge, pull out massive bottles of orange juice and chug away as though their mums weren’t going to absolutely kill them for it. Though the vibe was distinctly ‘no worries’, there was drama nonetheless. The Ramsays and Robinsons enjoyed a strange rivalry in their quest for street supremacy, only to be softened (sort of) by the wedding of Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) in 1988. Soundtracked by Angry Anderson’s Suddenly, I took that event more seriously than any wedding going on in my own family.

Add to this Plain Jane and Mike, Daphne’s final breaths (“I love you, Clarkey”), and this was melodrama on a whole new scale for most Irish teens.

Neighbours actors Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburn. Photo: Channel 5/Fremantle Media/PA

Neighbours actors Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburn. Photo: Channel 5/Fremantle Media/PA

As was the way in the 1980s, most parents were oblivious to how saucy it could get. Watching it all from the drabness of 1980s Dublin, life in Erinsborough seemed to happen in glorious Technicolor. It was a delicious window into life on the other side of the world, thrashing any perception that Australia was little more than cricket and cork hats. Such was our fervour that we ended up watching heretofore neglected fare like The Sullivans, A Country Practise and Flying Doctors.

I’m old enough to remember the full-blown invasion of the Aussie soap stars into the UK pop charts, often aided and abetted by Stock, Aiken & Waterman. After the huge success of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, there then came Stefan Dennis, Craig McLachlan, the twins Gayle and Gillian Blakeney… honestly, it’s a wonder Mrs Mangel hersefl didn’t show up in a sparkly bomber jacket on Top Of The Pops.

This late-1980s musical invasion only seemed to galvanise Neighbours’ position as cool, specifically teen-friendly fare. We hoovered up whatever merchandise we could find, and on that front, we weren’t left wanting.

By the time Home and Away arrived on RTÉ in 1988 (only to arrive on ITV later), we were already schooled on our down-under lingo: ‘spunkrat’, ‘rack off’, ‘dag’, ‘Ute’ and ‘strewth’. We were in deep, and somewhat enamoured of the idea that RTÉ had gotten to show this new soap before its UK counterparts.

Home and Away's Sally (Kate Ritchie) and Alf (Ray Meagher)

Home and Away's Sally (Kate Ritchie) and Alf (Ray Meagher)

Home and Away was somehow even more exotic, centred as it originally did on Tom and Pippa Fletcher’s Sydney-based foster family. The teens were spirited, flecked with sand and blessed with the kind of highlights your regular Sun-In could never achieve. In the pre-fake tan era, it was worth watching for the acres of perfectly bronzed skin alone.

The drama seemed even more heightened than in Neighbours: abortion, backstabbing and locker-side bullying were rife. Someone even had an affair with a shark hunter. Things seemed to reach an apex in 1989 when Dannii Minogue climbed on board to play a goth called Emma. As for the Karen Boddington/Mark Williams duet that started every episode, well, we couldn’t be more in love with a theme tune.

In time, my unabashed teenage affection began to break. By the time I hit college in the mid-1990s, the Australian soaps were still A Thing, although regarded through a much less frenzied, slightly more measured lens (I do remember Home and Away’s Sophie Simpson, a teenage mum wearing an iconic red checked dress, gathering a particularly appreciative fanbase among the guys I knew in college).

With no room in my post-college life for afternoon antipodean delights, my fandom faded away. Yet from there, Neighbours and Home and Away only seemed to grow stronger, producing breakaway talents like Isla Fisher, Margot Robbie, Liam Hemsworth and Delta Goodrem.

Ireland has maintained a hearty appetite for Aussie soaps, and the link between both countries remains very much in place. In March 2020, Neighbours had planned to film a special anniversary series in Dublin featuring long-time stalwarts Karl and Susan Fletcher, but the live 35th anniversary event was axed due to Covid-related travel concerns. Over in Summer Bay, Irish actors have cut a dash down the years, among them Cork native Keiren Noonan and Northern Irish Patrick Harvey. Home and Away actor Sam Atwell, meanwhile, has found a professional home in RTÉ’s drama department, where he now works as a development executive after spending many years on Fair City’s writing team.

Speaking of the national broadcaster, RTÉ is, according to a spokesman, “currently in talks with Fremantle in relation to Neighbours”.

Does it mean that rumours of Neighbours’ demise, at least on Irish screens, could well be greatly exaggerated? Could RTÉ step in as a potential funder?

No one knows yet, but one thing is for sure; drama likely lies ahead.