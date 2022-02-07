| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I took Scott and Charlene’s nuptials in Neighbours more seriously than any wedding in my own family

Tanya Sweeney

With Neighbours in danger of being axed, we look back at Ireland’s enduring love affair with sunny Aussie soaps

Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) tie the knot on Neighbours in 1988 Expand
The cast of Neighbours in the 1980s Expand
Neighbours actors Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburn. Photo: Channel 5/Fremantle Media/PA Expand
Home and Away&rsquo;s Sally (Kate Ritchie) and Alf (Ray Meagher) Expand

Close

Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) tie the knot on Neighbours in 1988

Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) tie the knot on Neighbours in 1988

The cast of Neighbours in the 1980s

The cast of Neighbours in the 1980s

Neighbours actors Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburn. Photo: Channel 5/Fremantle Media/PA

Neighbours actors Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburn. Photo: Channel 5/Fremantle Media/PA

Home and Away&rsquo;s Sally (Kate Ritchie) and Alf (Ray Meagher)

Home and Away’s Sally (Kate Ritchie) and Alf (Ray Meagher)

/

Scott (Jason Donovan) and Charlene (Kylie Minogue) tie the knot on Neighbours in 1988

There are moments commonly described as the ‘end of an era’, and then there are moments which bring a heavy curtain down for a whole generation. And the supposed cancellation of Neighbours, a cultural behemoth round these parts at least, is a moment few saw coming.

The future of the hit Australian soap was thrown into apparent peril over the weekend when it was announced that Channel 5, the show’s UK broadcaster and a major funder, would stop airing the beloved soap later in the year and focus on investing in original UK drama instead. If the Australian production company Fremantle fails to find another UK co-commissioner, it’s assumed that the 37-year-old soap will come off the air within the year.

Most Watched

Privacy