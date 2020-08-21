'I told RTÉ I'd clean the toilets if I had to' - Charlie Bird begged broadcaster to let him work for free during pandemic

Retired broadcaster Charlie Bird begged RTÉ to allow him to work for free and help the station during the pandemic.

The 71-year-old contacted his former bosses to say he would work in any capacity for at Montrose.

“I wasn’t looking for a fancy job or someone else’s job. I didn’t want to be paid. I was reading reports around March 11 that the country was going to close down," he told the Irish Sun. "I thought RTE would be hit badly."

He continued; "What would happen RTE if half the newsroom was struck down? I told RTE I was prepared to do anything to help. Be a driver. I will clean toilets if I have too. I’ll do anything you want to help."

“At one stage I had contemplated ringing one of the big hospitals to see if I could work as a doorman but with 38 years of experience, I felt the best place to offer my services were to RTE.”

Bird said he was not the only former employee who reached out the station offering to volunteer.

Bird praised the new young reporters within RTE who are currently driving the news agenda and said he was pleased 'old fogeys' like himself'.





Online Editors