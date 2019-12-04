'I think that myself and Katie are going to get on' - Katie Price lined up for Living with Lucy

The Herald has revealed that the controversial British celebrity - previously known as Jordan - has agreed to let the mum-of-three move in with her for the popular programme.

"I'm still deciding on people for Living With Lucy for the New Year, but I do have Katie Price. I think that myself and Katie are going to get on, so that's going to be a good one," she said.

Figures

The 43-year-old star pulled in huge figures for Virgin Media for her latest series, which saw her flying to South Africa to spend time with TV presenter Grainne Seoige and her fiance Leon Jordaan.

Not one to shy away from the bigger personalities, Lucy has lived with everyone from Kerry Katona to Michael Healy-Rae, so tackling the famously feisty Price should be a piece of cake.

Lucy Kennedy photographed at the Gibson Hotel.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath Katie Price and boyfriend Kris Boyson. (Lime Pictures)

Lucy also recently released her first children's book, The Friendship Fairies, which features the names of her two daughters Jess and Holly as the lead characters and proved an instant bestseller.

She has now signed a deal for a second and third book in the series as she has proved she has the magic touch herself.

"I have just signed for a second and third book deal, which is very exciting," she said.

As if all that weren't enough, she is also busy planning a new television concept for 2020 - which she said will be perfect for RTE.

"I have a genius idea which I'm going to pitch to either Virgin Media or RTE," she said.

"I'm going to expand the remit. You have to expand. The thing is, as a freelancer, I have to look after myself as well.

"But thankfully I'm in the position that I am freelance, I am contract and I'm a presenter who's hired by production companies so I'm not hired by a station or a channel.

"So I think that I have one idea that would suit RTE and one for Virgin Media.

"Can I do the two? I don't know yet."

The hard-working presenter is now in the home straight and looking forward to spending Christmas with her three children and husband Richie Governey.

"The plan is, we're going to my mum-in-law's this year," she said.

"We alternate it every year, so this year we're going to Carlow.

"My mum-in-law is an unbelievable cook and I try to lose about six pounds in advance because all I do when I'm there is eat."

