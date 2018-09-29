'I think it was just an impulse, and he couldn't take it back' - Mike Ross shares heartbreaking story of brother's suicide on Late Late Show

Former Ireland prop Mike Ross has been praised by viewers for sharing the heartbreaking story of his brother's suicide on Friday's Late Late Show.

Former Ireland prop Mike Ross has been praised by viewers for sharing the heartbreaking story of his brother's suicide on Friday's Late Late Show.

The rugby star was just 17 when his brother Andrew took his life at the family farm in Ballyhooley in 1997. Andrew was just 16 at the time.

Mike, who has four other siblings, spoke about how being so close in age they shared a bedroom with Andrew as children and how they did "a lot of things together [and we certainly fought a lot".

He described Andrew as "clever, funny, and extremely annoying as younger brothers are".

On the morning of the tragic event Andrew had said he did not want to go to school as he did not have his homework done. While the others tried to persuade him to go, they all missed the school bus, and their mother dropped the rest of them to school in Fermoy while Andrew stayed at home.

"My mum got home and he found while he was gone Andrew had shot himself," revealed Mike.

"The first thing we knew about it was when the priest called us all into a room and said we had to go home, there had been a terrible accident. I remember trying to get out of the priest 'what kind of accident are you talking about?' and eventually they told us."

When Mike arrived home he saw his brother lying on the stairwell of the landing and his mother was holding him. He described feeling "complete shock" and he went into his bedroom and got changed and went outside to complete the chores on the farm.

Mike described the following days being "a bit of a blur" and remembers thousands of people attending Andrew's funeral. He said he "compartmentalised" what happened.

"Me personally I just took that experience and put it in a little box in my mind and just tucked it away," he said, adding that at that time there were fewer support services for those bereaved by suicide.

Just three months ago Mike's mother revealed that Andrew had left a note. She had found it balled up and thrown down the back of a wardrobe.

"I read it and I was just shaking my head reading it," said Mike. "He thought he was ugly, he thought he was stupid. It's just that teenage impulse thing.

"I remember reading about some kid going to jump off the Golden Gate Bridge. He said as he jumped off the railings he had a moment of clarity wishing he could take it back. I think it was just an impulse [for Andrew] and he couldn't take it back."

Mike said he hoped that by sharing his story "it might help someone who's contemplating that".

He spoke about a programme for teenagers in the US which teaches that "whatever you're going through right now, whatever is happening, it gets better. Whatever you're at now is not going to be the be all and end all of your life. But if you take that step, if you make that choice, then that's it, there's nothing coming back from that."

Viewers on social media praised him for sharing his story:

Mike's interview was so raw. You could feel his pain. #LateLate — Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) September 28, 2018

You can still see the raw pain in the eyes of Mike Ross over his brother’s tragic death even after all these years #Latelate — Gareth Noble (@GarNob) September 28, 2018

How about watching Mike Ross tell a real and heartfelt human story. No one makes you watch the #LateLate but it gives us moments like Mike Ross now talking about his 16-year-old brother taking his own life. Stories like this are important. — Justin Kelly (@JKellyIRL) September 28, 2018

You can watch Mike Ross's full interview on RTE Player. If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

