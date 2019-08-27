Former Rose of Tralee winner Kirsten Mate Maher has hit at claims that there was a lack of diversity in the competition.

Former Rose of Tralee winner Kirsten Mate Maher has hit at claims that there was a lack of diversity in the competition.

'I think it is really nasty' - former winner of Rose of Tralee hits back at comments by Newstalk presenter

Newstalk presenter Susan Keogh said she disagreed with Rose of Tralee host Dáithi Ó Sé when he said that the show was “empowering” for young women.

Susan Keogh

She said it didn't represent modern Irish women and said contestants would only tell “safe stories”.

“Where is the body diversity, where are the fat Roses?” she asked.

“Where’s the socio-economic diversity? Where are the Roses from different kinds of backgrounds and different complicated family backgrounds? Where is the Rose from the Travelling community or the Homeless rose?”

“Where are the women who don’t have the degrees or the PhDs?”

“Where are the women who don’t like to just smile and agree when someone says something?”

However, Ms Mate Maher defended the festival and said that the remarks were “very uneducated”.

560,000 people were watching as Kirsten Mate Maher was crowned 2018 Rose of Tralee

“I think it is really nasty to be honest, especially when she brought up the degree thing and the size thing. There are girls of all shapes and sizes, as you can see clearly if you watched it on television,” she said.

"You can't argue with an idiot," she added.

“And then with the degree thing... I don’t have a degree, I haven’t set foot in college yet. I don’t have a career yet, I haven’t figured out where I am going in life yet.

“She clearly hasn’t turned on the TV, there are families from all over the world here. The Cork Rose’s mam is Emirati. You have different backgrounds and she obviously didn’t turn on the television.”

“There is nothing you can do, I don’t know what to say to that – you have to laugh because otherwise you’ll cry.”

Kirsten, who is half-Zambian, was crowned the winner last year in the Dome.

Dáithí O’Sé compere’s the Rose of Tralee International Festival. Pic Steve Humphreys 26th August 2019.

