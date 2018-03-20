Erin McGregor has admitted she was so upset by vicious comments from online trolls that she stayed in bed for two days while filming Dancing With The Stars.

Erin McGregor has admitted she was so upset by vicious comments from online trolls that she stayed in bed for two days while filming Dancing With The Stars.

'I stayed in bed for two days when I saw some comments' - Erin McGregor on abuse from online trolls

The Crumlin woman (36) was given the boot on last Sunday's show after reaching the semi-final with dancer Ryan McShane.

But she told how she was inundated with negative comments after joining the series that messed with her confidence. "One or two nearly threw me, but I just blocked. Those things I saw on Twitter, they started going into my head and you're battling that going, 'oh my God, am I going home?'

Erin McGregor and Ryan McShane,during the Live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. Credit: kobpix

"I stayed in bed for two days when I saw some of the comments. I couldn't believe it," she said. "I get anxious backstage and I have these little moments."

The comments upset Erin so much that it has made her want to teach young people about the impact of the things they say on social media can have. "It doesn't matter what people say. It's how you hold yourself. I definitely would like to do something with young people and to make people more aware of how they behave on social media," she said.

After signing on for the show, the fitness model told how she was hoping the show would help her conquer her fear of what other people think. Now that her time on the show has come to an end, the Dubliner told 2fm's The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene she's not sure what she wants to do next.

"I'm sitting in the house now going, 'what do I do now?' I always wanted to be a dancer," she said.

Sunday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars attracted an average viewership of 577,000 across the two hours and had an audience share of 39pc.

Online Editors