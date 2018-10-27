Entertainment TV News

Saturday 27 October 2018

'I start yearning for Ireland if I've been away too long' - Robert Sheehan

Robert Sheehan
Robert Sheehan
Robert Sheehan. Picture courtesy of Netflix
Robert Sheehan with girlfriend actor Sofia Boutella
Actor Robert Sheehan attends the National Geographic premiere screening of "Genius: Picasso" on April 20, 2018 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City
Robert Sheehan and Maria Jose Bavio attend the National Geographic premiere screening of "Genius: Picasso" on April 20, 2018 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City
Robert Sheehan attends the National Geographic "Genius: Picasso" Tribeca Film Festival after party at The Genius Studio, 100 Avenue of the Americas, in New York City on April 20, 2018
Robert Sheehan arriving to the National Geographic premiere screening of 'Genius: Picasso' during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Actor Robert Sheehan arriving to the National Geographic premiere screening of 'Genius: Picasso' during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Robert Sheehan in New York City
Octagon films, which is embroiled in a court battle, produced RTÉ hit Love/Hate starring Ruth Negga and Robert Sheehan
Colder climes: Robert Sheehan in Sky Atlantic's 'Fortitude'
Portlaoise actor Robert Sheehan
Robert Sheehan and Michelle Fairley in Fortitude. Pic: Sky Atlantic
Actor Robert Sheehan. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Robert Sheehan in 2015: After his turn on Love/Hate, he landed parts in The Mortal Instruments and recently wrapped The Road Within opposite Zoe Kravitz.

Sean O'Grady

He may have a successful acting career abroad, but Robert Sheehan has admitted he always ends up pining for Ireland, so he was delighted to be cast in RTE's smash-hit comedy The Young Offenders.

The Portlaoise man (30) got his start on Love/Hate and has since appeared in films including Geostorm, with Gerard Butler, and Bad Samaritan, with David Tennant.

"I was home twice in the last couple of months because I'd been away so long for Umbrella Academy that it had actually been the longest I'd ever been away, including Mortal Engines," he said.

"So I came back for my mother's birthday and we went down to Wexford and it was lovely and sunny - it was gorgeous - and then we were back up in Portlaoise."

The actor revealed he is set to appear in an upcoming episode of The Young Offenders, hinting that it will likely be a cameo or some other small part.

It was during filming for the series that Robert realised how much he had missed being at home.

"A couple of weeks later I was back in Ireland to do a bit on The Young Offenders and I saw a bunch of family down in Cork and Kerry, because that's where my clan is from, so I was back home for a bit then," he told RTE Entertainment.

"So it kind of happens when it happens, but I do tend to start yearning for it if I am away too long."

In a recent interview with Hot Press magazine, Robert was candid about his experiences of using fame to his advantage.

The Misfits star admitted he "absolutely" had been with female fans who had approached him.

"It's a buzz, yeah. It's a great buzz. It's happened a few times over the years," he said.

"I think we might not go into the details. I don't want to recount that in print because it seems like a boast.

"I don't want to come across like that."

He went on to say that when it comes to what type of woman he would like to be with, he doesn't really have a "type".

"It's not about looks. Ones that have fostered a bit of individuality, have an appetite for the world, have an appetite for humour, having the craic," he said.

"I think a sense of humour is often a good barometer for intelligence. That's what attracts me."

Robert also told how he has plans to settle down and have a family one day, seeing his career as something more momentary.

"A career is of a time and that's why it's fun. It's new. But no way - there's no way I'm not starting a family," he said.

Online Editors

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top