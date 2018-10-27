'I start yearning for Ireland if I've been away too long' - Robert Sheehan

He may have a successful acting career abroad, but Robert Sheehan has admitted he always ends up pining for Ireland, so he was delighted to be cast in RTE's smash-hit comedy The Young Offenders.

The Portlaoise man (30) got his start on Love/Hate and has since appeared in films including Geostorm, with Gerard Butler, and Bad Samaritan, with David Tennant.

"I was home twice in the last couple of months because I'd been away so long for Umbrella Academy that it had actually been the longest I'd ever been away, including Mortal Engines," he said.

"So I came back for my mother's birthday and we went down to Wexford and it was lovely and sunny - it was gorgeous - and then we were back up in Portlaoise."

The actor revealed he is set to appear in an upcoming episode of The Young Offenders, hinting that it will likely be a cameo or some other small part.

It was during filming for the series that Robert realised how much he had missed being at home.

"A couple of weeks later I was back in Ireland to do a bit on The Young Offenders and I saw a bunch of family down in Cork and Kerry, because that's where my clan is from, so I was back home for a bit then," he told RTE Entertainment.

"So it kind of happens when it happens, but I do tend to start yearning for it if I am away too long."

In a recent interview with Hot Press magazine, Robert was candid about his experiences of using fame to his advantage.

The Misfits star admitted he "absolutely" had been with female fans who had approached him.

"It's a buzz, yeah. It's a great buzz. It's happened a few times over the years," he said.

"I think we might not go into the details. I don't want to recount that in print because it seems like a boast.

"I don't want to come across like that."

He went on to say that when it comes to what type of woman he would like to be with, he doesn't really have a "type".

"It's not about looks. Ones that have fostered a bit of individuality, have an appetite for the world, have an appetite for humour, having the craic," he said.

"I think a sense of humour is often a good barometer for intelligence. That's what attracts me."

Robert also told how he has plans to settle down and have a family one day, seeing his career as something more momentary.

"A career is of a time and that's why it's fun. It's new. But no way - there's no way I'm not starting a family," he said.

Online Editors