He's 24 and hails from Limerick and has his eye on Maura Higgins, who has just become an item with Curtis Pritchard. So who is Greg O'Shea? Career-wise he plays rugby professionally and made the Ireland squad for the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens. Relationship-wise he's smarting from the end of a major relationship a year ago. Here's what he had to say ahead of his arrival in the villa tonight (alongside fellow new bombshells Harley Brash, 20, and India Reynolds, 28).

'I saw myself marrying the last girl I was with, I was saving up for a ring' - Irish Love Island contestant Greg O'Shea - everything you need to know

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I'm a really sociable and happy go lucky guy! Irish people bring a different edge to the villa so I'm looking forward to bringing that.

What are your best and worst personality traits?

My good traits are I'm energetic, very friendly and I'm focused - when I have a goal in my life nothing really gets in my way. My worst traits are that I'm a bit of a clean freak. If I see something that I don't agree with, I'm not able to hold it to myself - I always have to say something. I struggle to bite my tongue.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten and what would you say is your best feature?

I broke my face a couple of months ago through rugby so I had a broken nose and a cracked forehead! Before that happened I would say I was an 8... but now I'd dock myself down to a 7 with the broken face. The lads always say I give the girls a cheeky smile so that's probably my best feature.

What's your idea of the perfect girl?

I'm searching for a girl who is confident in herself, not cocky but she knows her worth. I want a girl who backs herself and someone who lives a positive lifestyle.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I fancy Halsey the singer - she's cute.

How do you tend to meet dates?

I've only been single for the past year. I was with a girl for 4 years before that and in a relationship for 5 years before that. I've always been in relationships.

I saw myself marrying the last girl I was with, I was saving up for a ring but she called it a day after our lives together just didn't work out. My career means I'm away travelling a lot and she was struggling with that in the relationship. It hurt a lot and it took a lot of friends and family to pick me up after that. Out of respect to myself, her and how great our relationship was I didn't date anyone for six months after we broke up so have only been open to gettting out there again in the past few months. I have been on a few dates with girls I've met organically. I don't believe in dating apps, I've never been on them.

What's an immediate turn off for you in a girl?

If a girl is always taking selfies that's not for me. I like a chilled girl.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

It's inevitable I'm going to have to annoy somebody so hopefully I can do it in a respectful way.

Which of the guys do you think you'll get on with?

I could see myself getting on with Anton, he has even more energy than me and I like what he's about. I think Tommy and I will hit it off because of our sporting backgrounds.

What girls do you have your eye on?

I need to get in the villa and see what the story is and who is good craic! I'd say me and Maura will hit it off straight away, being two Irish people and she's hilarious. She's very naturally funny and she's gorgeous as well so you never know.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? Have you ever cheated/been cheated on?

I've always been a one girl kind of guy... if I see a girl I tend to fall for her hard. Hopefully that can happen again. After my last relationship I lost my faith in love so hopefully going into the villa can get my belief in love back.

What's your definition of bro code?

If there is a lad that you have a loyalty to and he has been talking to a girl and then you go and try to crack on with her, that's against bro code. You should have a word with them before you crack on and you should never be getting to know a mate's ex-girlfriend.

Any claims to fame?

I know a lot of sporting people, all the pro rugby players in Ireland through working with them. I used to run and do athletics internationally as well and I went to the Youth Olympics in 2011.

How long have you been single?

About a year.

Love Island continues on Virgin Media Two tonight at 9pm.

