Graham Norton was the undisputed star guest on Friday night's Late Late Show, which broadcast live from London to celebrate the Irish in the UK.

'I said I was hungry enough to eat my foot so I'm going to eat my foot' - Graham Norton on Brexit won the Late Late London special

He was the first guest among an impressive line-up which included Mick McCarthy, Barry McGuigan, Imelda May, Finbar Furey, Brendan O'Carroll, Laura Whitmore, Angela Scanlon, Stephen James Smith, and an Irish Ceiili Supergroup.

The show ended with a Brexit debate featuring former Labour spinmaster Alastair Campbell, Dublin-born Liberal Democrat Baroness Dee Doocey, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, and economist Liam Halligan.

When the panelists all spoke over each other, host Ryan Tubridy interjected with, "Lads, no wonder you are in a mess."

However, it was Norton's take on Brexit, shared with the audience earlier in the show, which made the biggest impact on the audience in the theatre and at home.

Asked by host Ryan Tubridy how he reacts to Brexit, Norton said, "I shut my eyes, I do some deep breathing," and added, "Theres a bloody mindedness about it. Some sort of Brexit is going to happen even thought at this point everyone knows it's a bad idea."

He continued, "But I do think there's something very British and just well, 'I said I was hungry enough to eat my foot so I'm going to eat my foot'. So, from next year we'll be having toes for an amuse bouche and chowing down on the ankle by mid summer."

Norton, who has just published a new book, A Keeper, also drew laughs when he spoke about his mother watching the show. His own chat show also broadcasts every Friday night on BBC One.

"She is watching Ryan," he said, "She'll be turning over soon for me though!"

"Some weeks she doesn't and some weeks I ring her on a Saturday and ask her if she watched the show, and she says, 'I did'. And then she'll go, 'How did you think it went?'. The reviews are in!"

The presenter also revealed that he references the 'Getting in Touch' column in the Irish Farmer's Journal in his book, which he thought no longer existed.

"The Irish Farmer's Journal got in touch, quite indignant, 'No, Graham, there are lonely farmers still out there, looking for love'. The world wide web has not reached them all. The aul WiFi isn't great."

Speaking about the difference between Ireland today and the Ireland he left in the early 80s, he said that now young people are engaged in politics and in fashioning a republic that allows them to live the lives they want to live.

"It's such an optimistic, bright place," he said. "When you talk to young people, when I go home, they're so proud of it, so delighted with that they've done and it's so gobsmacking."

While he has no plans to return to live in Ireland, he said, "My default position is I can always go home to Ireland and grow tomatoes plants on a windowsill and just not watch the radio or television."

Another highlight of the show for viewers was the performance of When You Were Sweet Sixteen from Imelda May and Finbar Furey:

You can watch Graham Norton's interview and the entire show on the RTE Player.

Online Editors