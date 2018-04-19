Fair City actress Lesley Conroy has revealed that when she first learned of the Karen murder storyline, she decided to play it like she had killed her on-screen daughter.

'I played Aoife as if she was the killer', says Fair City's Lesley Conroy

Lesley (44) stars as Karen's grief-stricken mother Aoife and has been front and centre in the drama since the shock killing.

While Oisin, Sean, Wayne and Orla have all been prime suspects, many fans have been speculating online it may have been Aoife herself who took Karen's life (inset). "I'm getting a lot of Facebook traction and people saying, 'Oh my God, what are you like?'," said Lesley.

"Karen really captures everyone's heart. I think it came as a big surprise, the whole death. "I had it in the back of my head, 'Play it like you killed her'.

"We all thought we did it at one point." The Cork woman joined the show last October and said the murder storyline takes a lot out of her as an actor.

"It's very full-on, but it's great. You might only have a couple of scenes in a day but they're so intense.= "Poor Aoife is in such despair and she's so distraught. Her daughter has died and she is just grasping at any straw whatsoever.

"First it was Sean and now it's Oisin in the firing line and she's not happy with how Yates is handling the case," she told the Herald.

Lesley is hoping her role in the show will continue for some time after the murder storyline has finished.

"It's like with any job. You only have what you have. Fair City is a great gig to get and if the public like what they see, hopefully I will hang around," she said. Viewers have watched Aoife convince herself that Karen's ex, Sean, was the one who murdered her.

However, she quickly turned her suspicions to Oisin after it emerged he had sent Karen abusive texts in the weeks before her death. He was later arrested on suspicion of murder but was released, infuriating Aoife. She took matters into her own hands and showed up at his house with a knife, threatening to draw blood unless he confessed to being the murderer.

"In the world of TV, we didn't have a whole lot of time to do it. We had a stunt co-ordinator in. I think I went home with a splitting headache that day. The knife was very dull," Lesley said of filming the shocking scene. "Thank God I've never had to deal with anything like that in real life." With Oisin having given a DNA sample to police, suspicion has now turned to Wayne, who hid the fact he found Karen's body.

