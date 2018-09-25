Nadia Essex has suffered from "suicidal thoughts" since she departed Celebs Go Dating, and says she is "at rock bottom".

'I needed to vent' - Celebs Go Dating Nadia Essex explains why she set up fake social media accounts

The 36-year-old relationship expert resigned from the E4 show earlier this month, just days after it was revealed she had been suspended for using fake online accounts to troll people.

She has since been targeted by trolls and branded the "most hated woman in Britain".

She told The Sun Online: "I have had suicidal thoughts from the mountain of abuse I have received. I've been told to kill myself.

Nadia and Eden on Celebs Go Dating. E4

"Looking back on it now, I didn't deal with it in the right way, I know that. I've been called a fat ugly b***h on a daily basis. I've been told to kill myself. I’ve been told I am the most hated woman in Britain."

Nadia says she only made up the fake profiles because she had been told not to speak publicly over allegations her fellow Celebs Go Dating co-star Eden Blackman had been cheating on his girlfriend.

She said: "After it came out about Eden’s cheating I needed to vent. I wasn’t allowed to speak out as myself because I was warned to keep quiet.

"I felt like I wasn’t allowed my freedom of speech and was told not to put out a public statement. I was in completely the wrong head space. I was a mess. I couldn't leave the house because I was terrified people would hurl abuse at me in the street.

"People were so angry I wasn’t condemning Eden’s cheating that I was getting abused online constantly.

"I felt like I couldn’t speak up. It was humiliating. I was devastated and petrified and I didn't know what to do. I was depressed and I felt desperate. I am at rock bottom."

Nadia also claims that she and Eden clashed on set. "I feel like he hated me and he made sure I knew that," she said.

Earlier this month, Nadia wrote on Twitter: "Today I have officially resigned From Celebs Go Dating."

Her tweet came just days after a 'Celebs Go Dating' spokeswoman claimed she had been suspended from the programme.

She said: "Nadia has been suspended following improper use of social media."

Filming for the new series - which features Oliva Attwood, Eyal Booker, 'Made in Chelsea' star Alik Alfus and TOWIE's Chloe Sims - kicked off a few weeks ago, and bosses are on the hunt to find a replacement dating expert.

