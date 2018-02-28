Deirdre O'Kane has an extra special reason for wanting to waltz her way into the final of Dancing with the Stars – it's the same day that she turns the big 50.

Deirdre O'Kane has an extra special reason for wanting to waltz her way into the final of Dancing with the Stars – it's the same day that she turns the big 50.

'I lied about my age for 20 years' says Deirdre O'Kane as she reveals she turns 50 on day of DWTS final

There are just six celebrities remaining in the Sunday night show now that Marty Morrissey has exited and the rivalry is starting to intensify between the final group.

But Sunday March 25 will be extra-special for the comedian, given that she will be celebrating her milestone birthday that weekend. "I turn 50 the day of the final - 50 shades of Deirdre. I think we should say I'm going to be 60 and then people will go, 'Jesus Christ, she looks amazing'" she said.

Comedienne Deirdre O’Kane and John Edward Nolan,during the live show of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars. kobpix

The comedian and actor admits that she fibbed about her age in the past but she's made her peace now with getting older. "I did (lie) for 20 years but that's all over now. When you're an actor, you need a playing range so they say, 'Whats your range?' And you go, '45-55 or 40-60 depending on what you do with my face,'" she said.

Deirdre with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner John Edward Nolan

She said it would be a "really memorable way to mark it." "I would be thrilled to still be in it then. It would take the edge off the 50 which I'm not thrilled about at all. It's on the day of the final itself, March 25, the Day of the Annunciation.

"We all have to be in the studio on the final so I'll be there regardless but that's not the same as being in it. If I'm in it, I'll lose the plot and go mad," she said. She has been described as the 'dark horse' of the competition and has been polling strong, so far avoiding any dance-off scenarios.

"I'm very pleased I'm still there but I always set the bar very high for myself so I wouldn't be very happy with a short haul. That wouldn't be the aim now at all," she said.

"I'm not a great long-term player, I'm inclined to go week-on-week. I got an awful fright there the week before last. I thought I was gone.

"I actually thought, 'Oh I'm going tonight and I'm not prepared' so I was glad I didn't." She'll be taking time out from her dance rehearsals shortly to headline the Paddy's Night for Comic Relief on March 17, which last year raised €220,000 for four different charities. Tickets are on sale now.

Herald