Greg O'Shea has turned down the chance to strut his stuff on the new series of Dancing With The Stars, the Herald can reveal.

Greg O'Shea has turned down the chance to strut his stuff on the new series of Dancing With The Stars, the Herald can reveal.

'I know the truth and I know what happened' - Greg O'Shea on split with Amber Gill

The Love Island co-winner (24) was top of the list when it came to candidates being approached to take part in the 2020 instalment of the hit RTE series.

However, unlike many other new reality stars keen to prolong their time in the TV limelight, the trainee solicitor and rugby sevens player decided it wasn't for him.

"It was too much of a time commitment for Greg, as it means signing on in December for rehearsals and potentially going until the end of March if he makes it to the final," said a source.

"So he politely turned down the offer as he has so much on, between sitting his exams and looking towards the summer Olympics next year."

The TV hunk was thronged as he attended the first day of the National Ploughing Championships in Co Carlow.

Donning a flat cap and black jacket as he joined the huge crowds at the annual event, he was mobbed by Love Island fans looking for selfies and hugs.

Joining forces with Marty Morrissey to host a 'Gra Island' competition for singletons, he was all smiles as he enjoyed being the centre of attention at the popular event.

Greg already has two new media jobs after his big win on the ITV show, including filling in for Eoghan McDermott on 2fm's Breakfast Show.

He will also join the national broadcaster's Rugby World Cup coverage team as he hosts The Opposition In 60 Seconds, where he has a minute to talk about Ireland's opponent.

Greg also took the opportunity to respond to Love Island co-winner Amber Gill's comments insisting he did dump her by text just before she was due to come to Dublin for The Late Late Show.

When asked by Ryan Tubridy on RTE Radio 1 at the Ploughing Championships what actually happened between them, he said that she was "doing great stuff over in the UK" and she had the right to speak openly.

"I can be happy with myself that I know the truth and I know what's happened," Greg said.

"I'm not going to bad mouth her, she's got great stuff going on, and I can be happy with myself, my friends and family knowing what actually happened.

"She can say whatever she wants, but I wish her the best of luck, she's a great woman."

The Newcastle beautician admitted that she was "really disappointed" about their romance suddenly coming to an end, just five weeks after the pair won the TV contest.

She said she was keen to make the long-distance relationship work as she did really like Greg, sparking a few phone calls and text messages between them to discuss the next step.

Herald