'I kind of lost my s*** a little bit' - Sharon Horgan on reading the final scene of Catastrophe

Irish actress Sharon Horgan has said that she “kinda lost her s*** a little bit” while reading the final scene of her popular comedy-drama.

Her show Catastrophe, an awards darling, is inching towards the end of its run - a fact that has made Ms Horgan “break down a few times.”

Speaking on Second Captains on RTE Radio One, she said that she would greatly miss the show and the characters on the show, Sharon and Rob.

"When we did our read-through - because you're reading all six scripts and everyone's there and most people have been involved with it from the very beginning - we got to the last scene of the sixth episode and really, really embarrassingly, I kind of lost my s*** a little bit,” she said. “I just couldn't read it."

Sharon Horgan and Catastrophe co-creator Rob Delaney (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The final scene was something that Ms Horgan had in her head “for ages,” and represented the culmination of the series that won her a BAFTA TV award for Best Comedy Writer, along with her colleague, Rob Delaney, and an Emmy nomination.

She expressed her amazement at working with Rob Delaney, and found it “a bit much” that the show would have never happened if they had never met each other.

"On set, when Rob did his last scene, I couldn't even talk to him,” she said. “I was just like, 'I'm going to email you! Everything I'm feeling now I've got no way I can express it'. I haven't done the email yet."

Horgan’s Catastrophe has six Irish film and TV awards under its belt. With the show’s final season in the editing room, Horgan has said that things are “incredibly stressful” at the moment. She anticipates that the final season will be out next year.

"We think it's going to go out early next year," she said. "But we haven't got a set date yet. We're just editing it at the moment. It'll be ready soon but there's all sorts of stuff you need to work out with the channel [Channel 4] first."

Ms Hogan, who is now a global star, was born in London to an Irish mother while her father hailed from New Zealand. The family moved to Co. Meath in Ireland when she was four years old to run a turkey farm. She was a pupil at Sacred Hearts School in Drogheda, which she reportedly “didn’t enjoy”, according to an interview with The Observer.

Apart from being an actress, Sharon Horgan also has the experience of being a writer and a producer. Before Catastrophe, she was known for her comedy show Pulling, and is the creator of the ongoing HBO comedy Divorce.

