Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie has explained why she decided to submit herself for an Emmy after HBO decided not to.

'I just wanted the possibility of the opportunity' - Gwendoline Christie on why she self-submitted her Emmy nomination

In July, she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Brienne of Tarth and she said she felt compelled to put herself forward as a result of her work particularly during that last season. W

"When I read the script for the final season, I was delighted that Brienne had such a full storyline," she told the Hollywood Reporter of her decision.

"I set about working the hardest I've ever worked to try to bring that to life, because it was happening for the last time. I just wanted the possibility of the opportunity [to be nominated]. It was useful to me, as a person, to take that step of putting it forward."

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne in Game of Thrones

She said that she only told her team and husband, fashion designer Giles Deacon, about her decision, never expecting to actually receive the nod.

"I remember talking about it with my team and saying, 'I feel like I just want to do it for me, for the character.' And I said to them, 'Don't worry about me being disappointed. I genuinely do not expect it to amount to anything.'"

In particular, she ensured she was busy during the nomination announcement because "I didn't need to experience that disappointment" and was left awestruck when her publicist called to break the news.

"I was in a taxi on my way to work, to the theatre, where I'm doing a play at the moment. The phone rang, and it was my publicist," she explained.

"When they said I'd been nominated - well, let me tell you, I experienced every single emotion known to man. I spoke with them again 15 minutes later and said, 'It's not a mistake, is it?' Because I just could not believe it.

"It means a huge, huge amount to me, and HBO has been very supportive as a consequence of the wonderful nomination."

Online Editors