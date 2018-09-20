The first episode of The Rotunda proved to be hugely emotional last week as it charted the joyous highs and crushing lows experienced by the families who spend time on the maternity hospital's wards.

'I have lost so many babies' - Desperate battle to save premature baby for mother who has already lost four on The Rotunda tonight

And tonight's second episode is no different as doctors are filmed battling to save the life of a baby born at just 24 weeks, weighing just 395 grams.

Michelle reveals her heartbreak after losing several babies at the same gestation on tonight's episode of The Rotunda, RTE One, 9.30pm

The odds are stacked against baby Michael, whose lungs are too immature to work by themselves. While many babies born at this gestation do survive, Michael also suffered from growth restriction in the womb which means his chances of survival are less.

Michael's mother Michelle has already lost four babies at similar gestation, and it has been just ten months since she lost another baby, also called Michael.

Speaking before his birth, she says, "I have lost so many babies, so many. I had one this February.

"It pains me a lot. It is so painful, even to the staff. I'm naming this one Michael after him. When he passed I saw him, I looked at him, I thought, 'Oh God, I wish you could stay with me but I know you will come back to me and I want you to come back to me soon.'

"I was surprised he was coming so soon, even sooner than I expected."

Michelle is in hospital to be monitored closely, but she must have a cesarean section at almost 25 weeks and when Michael is born he is even smaller than expected, weighing just under and pound, making him one of the smallest babies they have ever cared for at the Rotunda.

Also in tonight's episode Dublin mother-of-two Olivia attempts to go through childbirth drug free as she has done with her previous two pregnancies.

