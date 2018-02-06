Meghan Markle's half sister has given another TV interview in which she criticises the former Suits star.

Meghan Markle's half sister has given another TV interview in which she criticises the former Suits star.

'I have a right to speak the truth' - Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha criticises her in new TV interview

Samantha Markle, who is a wheelchair user since she was diagnosed with MS a decade ago and is unemployed, spoke to Aussie TV show, A Current Affair, for an interview which aired on Monday.

In it she criticizes her younger half sister over allegedly not helping the family to deal with issues of alcoholism and debt. Samantha was particularly critical of Meghan in relation to their father Thomas Markle, a former lighting director for Married With Children.

He declared bankruptcy in 2016 and Samantha accused Meghan of not helping him out financially as she said he helped Meghan "a lot" to kick start her career. She said that her father does not feel like Meghan owes him "but that is how I see it".

“Honestly, you know, what she could spend in a weekend could help Dad. So that should be a priority,” she told ACA. The New Daily reports that she added, “If you can afford $75,000 for a dress, you can afford $75,000 to help your dad.”

Prince Harry and fiance Meghan Markle leave the 'Endeavour Fund Awards' Ceremony at Goldsmiths Hall on February 1, 2018 in London, England

The figure is a reference to the dress Meghan wore for her engagement photo with Prince Harry, which was mostly likely loaned to the former actress. Despite the criticism, however, Samantha said she "never felt bitter or jealous" over her sister's success.

Samantha has written a book titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister but is still seeking a publisher. She said the 'Pushy' of the title is not her description of her sister.

Samantha and her brother Thomas Junior Markle are Thomas Markle's children from a previous relationship before he married Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

The sisters have not seen each other in three years. Thomas Markle has been invited to the Royal wedding but Samantha has yet to receive an invite.

Online Editors