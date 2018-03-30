FILMING the dramatic murder on last night's Fair City was especially chilling for the actors - as it took place during the 'Beast from the East'.

'I had heat packs in my boots filming during Beast from the East' - Fair City's Karen on stone cold death scene

Viewers were left reeling after watching Karen die after being stabbed by an unknown attacker.

"It was quite dramatic filming the scenes due to an act of God called the 'Beast from the East'," said actress Kate Gilmore, who plays Karen. "We were filming my final outdoor scene the night before it really hit so it was freezing. "The crew were amazing in that they only allowed the actors outdoors when the scene was set up for a take and brought us back inside immediately after cut.

"Wardrobe were incredible too because they sealed heat packs everywhere they could under Karen's little white dress and inside the boots. It was fun to do but I was worried that I wouldn't be convincing enough as a dead person because I was shaking." Wayne (Victor Burke) discovered Karen lying in a pool of blood and tried to get her to the hospital, urging her to hang on.

Unfortunately he was forced to take care of Decco (David O'Sullivan) and was shocked to find Karen gone when he got back to the car. He went on a desperate search for her which was hampered by Paul (Tony Tormey). When Orla (Sorcha Furlong) arrived home to find Wayne mopping up the blood on the floor, she wanted to call gardai but he told her they should cover up that Karen was ever there.

But then Karen's mother Aoife (Lesley Conroy) discovered her daughter's body while in the company of Sean (Ryan Andrews) and Decco, and quickly tried to give her CPR. In denial about her daughter's death, she broke down after paramedics arrived and confirmed that Karen had died. Kate told how she was looking forward to watching her final scenes back as she leaves the soap.

"I haven't seen the scenes yet but I am really excited," she added. "It's always thrilling to be trusted with dramatic scenes such as these as an actor and I have to say I really enjoyed it.

"My mam will completely freak out though when she sees Karen dead."

