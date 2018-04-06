Lucy Kennedy has said she does not think the cut-throat world of TV is any harder for women than it is for men.

Lucy Kennedy has said she does not think the cut-throat world of TV is any harder for women than it is for men.

'I don't think TV is any harder for women than men', says Lucy Kennedy

While there has been much made of gender inequality on the small screen in Ireland and the UK in recent months, Lucy has never experienced any kind of discrimination in her career.

"I've been asked about that before, but I don't know why. Not in the slightest," she said. The Sandycove woman believes a person's job is only as tough as they make it.

"I am not one of those people who has experienced that. Any job is as hard as you make it, but I have never experienced it, to be honest. I've never felt that," she told the Herald. Having just wrapped filming on Ireland's Got Talent and another series of Living With Lucy, the TV3 presenter reckons she will be in front of the cameras for the next few years before she does something else.

"I've got a couple of things coming up. There's a long-term plan. I think I'll always do something on the telly," she said. "There's at least another six or seven years anyway, and then, who knows? I'm expanding slightly. I'll be doing different things.

"I'm my own boss girl, I'm self-employed. I decide what I want to do and when I do it." Lucy recently revealed that the first celebrity she is going to be moving in with for the new series of Living With Lucy is British reality star Gemma Collins.

Daniella Westbrook and Lucy Kennedy on Living with Lucy, TV3, 10pm Tuesday

Gemma, known for The Only Way Is Essex, is one of the show's most popular stars and her antics both on and off screen have earned her a big fanbase.

Fellow Ireland's Got Talent star Michelle Visage predicted it would be "must-see TV".

Herald