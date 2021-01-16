‘I don’t think anyone in their right mind would object to him’ – Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan hopes Jamie Dornan joins cast of hit show

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan has been tipped to join the cast of Derry Girls.

Nicola Coughlan, who stars in the popular show, revealed: “He’s definitely chatted to the writer, Lisa McGee, about joining Derry Girls. That would be the dream, and I would welcome him fully with open arms.”

She added: “Although my character is a lesbian and I think he is a little old for the girls, he could play a cool uncle or something.

“I would not object to Jamie Dornan [joining], and I don’t think anyone in their right mind would object to him.

“I know Lisa gets emails every day from actors, because a lot of people would love to fit into the next series if they could.”

Ms Coughlan’s career has gone from strength to strength after she became an instant hit with viewers as mouthy Clare Devlin.

In addition to her theatre work in London’s West End, she went on to land the highly coveted role of Penelope Featherington in Netflix’s period drama, Bridgerton.

The 34-year-old said the Derry accent is much more difficult to mimic than an upper-class English one.

“I’m originally from Galway, so it took me a while to get into the Derry accent,” she said. “It’s funny, because in Bridgerton I’ve to do a really posh English one, and that’s so much easier because I’m used to hearing them on TV from when I was growing up, but the Derry accent was very intimidating.”

Acquiring her accent meant drawing inspiration from Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle.

“Her accent was fantastic to learn from because it’s so distinct.”

Irish Independent