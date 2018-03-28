'I don't have any notions' - Room to Improve's Katie on clashes with Dermot Bannon

Sunday night's Room to Improve saw architect Dermot Bannon at breaking point over clashes with client Katie, who was on the receiving end of quite a bit of negativity on social media following the episode's airing.

Dermot had designed a complete renovation for a 100 year old Tipperary farmhouse but his open plan kitchen/dining/living area did not go down well with dairy farmer Padraig and schoolteacher Katie.

Katie initially said she was underwhelmed with the design - giving him 'zero out of ten' - mainly because he gave them an open-plan design when Katie wanted a wall dividing the living area from the kitchen/dining. The argument over the wall continued throughout the entire four month build. In fact it seemed Katie and Dermot locked horns over every minute detail from the wall to tiles to the colour of windows to a glass cabinet and an 8ft sofa.

“I am a very passionate person. That did come across but I think it came across as more stubborn and argumentative,” she told the Limerick Leader. “It came across that I have some serious notions and Dermot even said at the start about notions. Well, I don’t have any notions - I’m living on a farm in the middle of the countryside.”

She added that the programme is "highly edited" and that Dermot "deserves an Oscar" because they got on famously off camera, even "laughing to tears" at points. She said he was "holding back a smile" when they were arguing about the wall and revealed that they texted each other after the show on Sunday and Dermot admitted he had been on the verge of laugher for "most of it".

Viewers were pretty harsh on Katie, but she does not have a Twitter account so escaped the brunt of it. She told the publication that she has a "tough skin". However, she added, "I do think in this day and age people can see the negative impact social media can have on people’s lives and I think people should be a little bit more careful."

Katie and Padraig's episode of Room to Improve is available to watch on RTE iPlayer. The final episode of the series airs on Sunday night at 9.30pm on RTE One.

Online Editors