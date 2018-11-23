'I don't give a f***' - Shane Lynch loses temper over infamous Boyzone clip on Late Late Show

Boyzone singer Shane Lynch said he "doesn't give a f***" that people find the now infamous clip of the band's debut performance on the Late Late Show entertaining.

The 42-year-old, who missed the band's first reunion performance on the show tonight because he was stuck in traffic, immediately rejoined his bandmates after the song for a sit-down on the couch with host Ryan Tubridy.

Boyzone were on hand to promote their last tour after 25 years together and, as expected, Ryan played the clip of their first time on Irish TV screens in 1993. Lynch said he was in the UK earlier today and was delayed by various traffic restrictions around Dublin.

"I busted my bollocks to get here and you see that clip, you can shove it up your f***ing hole," he said, to which Tubridy responded did he not see the humour in it.

"No. I don't give a f***," he said, while giving the finger.

Earlier, Keith Duffy joked that RTE must have made a fortune after owning the rights to the hilarious performance. Lynch joined the group for their second performance, a rendition of Let The Reason Be Love.

"It's the last track on the album and it's a lovely way to finish the record and for Steo to have the last say"

Boyzone talk about the last 25 years of their career ahead of their final album, 'Thank You & Goodnight" #latelate pic.twitter.com/jehE3N8Xb1 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 23, 2018

The group were also regaled with stories of hardcore fans in the audience for a generally well-received interview.

