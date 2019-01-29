Holly Carpenter bowed out of Dancing With The Stars on Sunday night and couldn't hide her disappointment - but she doesn't think she should have had to.

'I don't care what people say' - Holly Carpenter responds to criticism of her reaction to getting DWTS axe

When she failed to secure her spot in the next round, Holly was visibly upset, with some viewers saying online that she was "bitter" in defeat However, she said the comments were "water off a duck's back" and she felt it was okay to be disappointed.

"I don't really care what people on Twitter say. If my parents are proud, that's good enough for me," she said. "If I ever have kids, I want them to know that it's okay to cry or be upset.

"I don't see why people say things like that when we all talk about how important it is to mind your mental health and show your emotions. I'm not going to put on a filter, there's already too much of that out there."

She said that, after re-watching her foxtrot from Sunday night, she was "proud" of how the routine came together. While she had hoped to score higher, she said she respected the judges' opinions.

"I was hoping I'd get sevens, but you have to respect it. I wouldn't question them, and while they were giving their comments I was already hoping I could prove myself again next week."

Holly said it was tough knowing she had already done her fittings for next week's show and been scheduled to practise this week, with partner Curtis Pritchard set to make his return.

"Curtis is really proud and knows the circumstances - I was on a bit of an unfortunate run from the start, but I didn't want to use it as an excuse," said Holly. "He will be back with the professionals this Sunday."

She has remained in in touch with her while he was recovering from an assault.

"It sounded like such a painful experience but he had such a positive outlook," said Holly. "He never looked for sympathy. I think as a dancer, you can be used to being injured, and while he isn't used to these circumstances, he just got into the frame of mind to get on with it. I knew what I was getting into - on these shows, one minute you're there and the next you're in a taxi home."

However, the experience has been a positive one, and the former model thinks she has caught the TV bug.

She has done acting courses in the past and the show's resident actresses Clelia Murphy and Eilish O'Carroll have encouraged her.

