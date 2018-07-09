Robin Wright has said she did not know Kevin Spacey personally, in her first comments about her ex-House Of Cards co-star since allegations against the actor surfaced.

'I didn't know the man' - Robin Wright breaks silence over House Of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey

Spacey was axed from the Netflix show after facing allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

In a preview clip of an interview Wright gave to US show Today, the actress said: “Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups, where we would giggle.

“I didn’t really … I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut.”



Watch a preview of @SavannahGuthrie’s exclusive conversation with @RealRobinWright about Kevin Spacey and @HouseofCards. Tune in tomorrow for full interview. pic.twitter.com/9jCUnyVd0e — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 8, 2018

A trailer for the sixth and final season of House Of Cards, featuring Wright as US president, has been released.

At the end of season five, Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, quit the Oval Office, allowing his wife Claire (Wright) to take the presidency.

A message from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yx0P3qyHfW — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) July 4, 2018

Scotland Yard is investigating six allegations against Oscar-winner Spacey, five of sexual assault and one of assault.

His downfall began when actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was 14 when Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance to him in 1986.

Spacey, now 58, said he did not remember the encounter but apologised for any “inappropriate drunken behaviour”.

He was artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.

