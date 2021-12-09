‘I cry every day’ – Charlie Bird opens up about devastating motor neurone disease diagnosis

Charlie Bird says he cries every day after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The retired broadcaster went public in October with his diagnosis, which came about after he noticed a problem with his speech.

“I cry every single day,” the former RTÉ reporter told this month’s issue of the RTÉ Guide.

"On the dark days, and there are dark days, I cry and I wish I didn’t.

"I feel embarrassed with people sitting opposite me but I can’t help it.

"At the moment I’m not dealing with it very well. I’m struggling, I know it. I will soon be dead."

"I wont see my grandkids grow up. I won’t see them getting married. I’m leaving Claire behind and I’m leaving two daughters."

Bird appears with wife Claire and friends and former colleagues on Friday’s Late Late Show, when he will talk about his MND.

Previously, Bird said of his diagnosis that “people get knocks every day”.

He said he knew in his “heart of hearts” that something was seriously wrong before he was officially diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline programme, Bird (72) said: “People get knocks every day” and he is dealing with it as best he can. “It’s hard to cope with, but I’m dealing with it. Like everything else, you have to face reality,” he said.

Mr Bird said even ahead of his recent diagnosis, he knew deep down he had motor neurone disease at the start of this month after noticing problems with his voice as far back as St Patrick’s Day.

“I’ll never forget the first issue I had with my voice,” he said.

“I was walking in the mountains with my wife Claire and my beautiful dog Tiger.

“We were eating a sandwich in a very remote place in Wicklow and I got a coughing fit like I never got in my life. It really floored me.

“Basically, since St Patrick’s Day, things have been coming and going with my voice and I knew there was something.”

He added: “The doctor thought I had a mini-stroke, but it was motor neurone disease.”

Mr Bird said he has a lot of discomfort, has trouble eating and does not sleep.

Despite his diagnosis, he said he is keeping active, he can drive and he walks up to 10 miles a day near his home in Ashford, Co Wicklow.

Experts say there is a huge progression in how quickly the fatal disease progresses, from a couple of years, to decades.

Physicist Prof Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with a type of motor neurone disease in 1963, and died in 2018.

According to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, there are around 400 people in Ireland living with the disease.