The arrival of new girls in the Love Island villa has threatened the burgeoning relationship between Kendall Rae-Knight and Adam Collard.

The arrival of new girls in the Love Island villa has threatened the burgeoning relationship between Kendall Rae-Knight and Adam Collard.

'I can't deal with that much insecurity' - Rosie turns Adam's head leaving Kendall in tears and fans aren't happy

Collard admitted his head has been turned by Rosie Williams and he has been put off by Rae-Knight’s insecurity.

Time to crank up the dramz! Say hello to Georgia and Rosie 👋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HwUK66K1kT — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2018 During a chat early in the episode, Collard asked if they would kiss, and Rae-Knight said: “I am going at my own pace and if it’s too slow for you you can go with another girl.” During a revealing game of truth or dare, he admitted the Welsh newcomer is the girl he is most attracted to apart from Rae-Knight.

Adam Collard admitted Rosie Williams is the girl he is most attracted to apart from Kendall Rae-Knight (ITV/PA)

In a beach hut interview, he confessed: “I feel like going for someone completely different.” Well this could get interesting! 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UIMuOrtCQY — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2018 He added: “I didn’t realise how insecure she might have been especially with me, I thought she’d have a little bit more confidence in her, so to be honest it might be sort of grinding on me a little bit.

“I think the next day or so I’ll see where that’s at but I can’t deal with that much insecurity there’s only so far you can go… The new girls have just walked in. “They’re not bad at all. I haven’t really had a chance to speak to them at all but the looks are there.”

Rosie Williams, Love Island

When he sat down for a conversation with Rae-Knight, he told her: “Alarm bells are ringing in my head right now,” adding he has never had to try so hard with a girl. And if that means stealing Adam off Kendall, then so be it! 🍿#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4m1aCxVCSp — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2018 She replied: “I am just insecure. I think Rosie has come in, she’s really attractive, I know you two are going to get on.”

A preview of Friday’s episode shows Collard share a kiss with Williams and there will be a recoupling.

Fans of the show branded Collard a snake for stealing his partner from Niall Aslam before kissing Williams, with one writing: “How much of a snake is Adam though, stealing Kendall off Niall and now kissing Rosie, dirty rat.”

Another wrote: “Said it before and I’ll say it again, Adam is a snake for breaking up Niall and Kendall and then moving onto Rosie as soon as she comes into the villa.” Said it before and I’ll say it again, Adam is a snake for breaking up Niall and Kendall and then moving onto Rosie as soon as she comes into the villa #LoveIsland — jessie 🐝 (@youthfulmnds) June 7, 2018 Another wrote: “Adam is a snake, he’s making Kendall insecure. She was so much happier with Niall who allowed her to be herself.”

Press Association