The arrival of new girls in the Love Island villa has threatened the burgeoning relationship between Kendall Rae-Knight and Adam Collard.

The arrival of new girls in the Love Island villa has threatened the burgeoning relationship between Kendall Rae-Knight and Adam Collard.

'I can't deal with that much insecurity' - Love Island's Rosie turns Adam's head leaving Kendall in tears and fans aren't happy

Collard admitted his head has been turned by Rosie Williams and he has been put off by Rae-Knight’s insecurity.

Time to crank up the dramz! Say hello to Georgia and Rosie 👋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HwUK66K1kT — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 6, 2018 During a chat early in the episode, Collard asked if they would kiss, and Rae-Knight said: “I am going at my own pace and if it’s too slow for you you can go with another girl.” During a revealing game of truth or dare, he admitted the Welsh newcomer is the girl he is most attracted to apart from Rae-Knight.

Adam Collard admitted Rosie Williams is the girl he is most attracted to apart from Kendall Rae-Knight (ITV/PA)

In a beach hut interview, he confessed: “I feel like going for someone completely different.” Well this could get interesting! 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UIMuOrtCQY — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2018 He added: “I didn’t realise how insecure she might have been especially with me, I thought she’d have a little bit more confidence in her, so to be honest it might be sort of grinding on me a little bit.

“I think the next day or so I’ll see where that’s at but I can’t deal with that much insecurity there’s only so far you can go… The new girls have just walked in. “They’re not bad at all. I haven’t really had a chance to speak to them at all but the looks are there.”

Rosie Williams, Love Island

When he sat down for a conversation with Rae-Knight, he told her: “Alarm bells are ringing in my head right now,” adding he has never had to try so hard with a girl. And if that means stealing Adam off Kendall, then so be it! 🍿#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4m1aCxVCSp — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2018 She replied: “I am just insecure. I think Rosie has come in, she’s really attractive, I know you two are going to get on.”

A preview of Friday’s episode shows Collard share a kiss with Williams and there will be a recoupling.

Fans of the show branded Collard a snake for stealing his partner from Niall Aslam before kissing Williams, with one writing: “How much of a snake is Adam though, stealing Kendall off Niall and now kissing Rosie, dirty rat.”

Another wrote: “Said it before and I’ll say it again, Adam is a snake for breaking up Niall and Kendall and then moving onto Rosie as soon as she comes into the villa.” Said it before and I’ll say it again, Adam is a snake for breaking up Niall and Kendall and then moving onto Rosie as soon as she comes into the villa #LoveIsland — jessie 🐝 (@youthfulmnds) June 7, 2018 Another wrote: “Adam is a snake, he’s making Kendall insecure. She was so much happier with Niall who allowed her to be herself.”

Press Association