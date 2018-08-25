Michael Harding has revealed that he never officially left the priesthood, despite the fact he went on to get married.

I am still a priest - I don't see my marriage as the business of the Church, says actor Michael Harding

The 53-year-old Irish actor and writer was ordained a priest in 1980 and left several years later. He then married sculptor Cathy Carmen and they had a daughter, Sophia, together.

Speaking to to Brendan O'Connor on his new show Brendan O'Connor's Time Out on Friday night, Harding said he still regards himself as a priest.

"I was ordained a priest. I never left, I never left. That's hugely important," he told the host.

He resigned from the priesthood in protest at Pope John Paul II's papacy but says he never officially left the Church. He added that his marriage is a "civil issue", adding, "I don't see it as the business of the Church".

"Here's the point, I retired from ministry because the Church was going into this restoration papacy that made no sense, that had no validity, and with which I could have absolutely nothing to do with. I've had nothing to do with it since 1984," he said.

"But I wasn’t laicised, I didn’t apply to get laicised, which is what priests do. It’s like annulment, you go and you say 'oh, I would like to be laicised now because that was a mistake'. Quite the opposite. I wrote to my bishop making clear that I didn’t have any crisis of faith but that clerical life within the political context of what was happening in the Church made no sense to me and I was completely finished with it."

His marriage, he said, is a continuation of his faith.

"In one sense I am completely finished with the Roman Catholic Church since 1984 but I didn’t lose my faith, number one, and number two, when I met a woman who became the beloved, that to me is a continuation of a journey of faith," he told O'Connor.

Harding also spoke about his childhood and his relationship with his parents when he was growing up in Cavan in the 50s and 60s.

"If I wanted to be hugged by my father, if I wanted to be encouraged and treated with great gentleness emotionally then he would have let me down, because he didn't do those things," he said.

"If I wanted it from my mother, again I would have been let down. My mother loved us through apple tarts. She fed us, rather than give you that verbal and physical assurance that I am your mother, I love you. My father did the same."

O'Connor pointed out that all small children want that.

"It's only later that you can say that, because there's different ways you can describe your parents. You can pick the things that hurt you about your parents. You can build a narrative of anger and a lot of people do that but you can also pick beautiful things about your parents and develop a narrative of very beautiful love or the love that they were able to give you.

"My father gave me the love he was capable of giving me and my mother gave me the love that she was capable of giving me."

He said he does not feel hurt by how his parents related to him, but he says he feels "wounded".

"We are all wounded by our childhood but do I feel it like a hurt, like a stone in my shoe, that kind of I dialogue and argue with and say, they hurt me? No, because they didn't because my mother dearly loved me and my father opened my mind to ideas so that when I grew up as a Catholic I grew up thinking being a Catholic was really liberated, intelligent thing to be. He gave me so many gifts, but they were gifts of the mind. I don't know was I a very good parent either to be honest."

Brendan O'Connor's Time Out, RTÉ One, Friday at 9.35pm. You can watch the full episode on the RTE Player.

