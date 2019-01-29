'I am expecting some 'news' of my own' - RTE's Caitriona Perry announces pregnancy
RTE broadcaster Caitriona Perry has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
The Dubliner (38) revealed the happy news after being questioned by fans.
She said on Twitter this evening: "To all the eagle-eyed @rtenews #SixOne viewers who have been in touch...you are correct!
"I am expecting some ‘news’ of my own later this year."
To all the eagle-eyed @rtenews #SixOne viewers who have been in touch...you are correct! I am expecting some ‘news’ of my own later this year.— Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) January 29, 2019
The announcement comes after a busy year for Perry, she secured the role of anchor on the Six One News alongside Keelin Shanley in January 2018, taking over from Sharon Ni Bheolain and Bryan Dobson.
Previously, she had been living in Washington, where she worked as RTE's US correspondent.
Online Editors
