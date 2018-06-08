The Love Island triangle between Adam, Kendall and Rosie played out on tonight's episode and not only was Kendall the loser in love (or possibly just lust at this stage) but she was also booted off the show.

'I am a little bit gutted' - The first Love Island contestant has been booted off - and it's not who we expected

Although viewers were convinced after Thursday night's episode that 'What's Brexit?' Hayley would be the one to face the chop after she pied Eyal, she lived to fight (or flirt) another day as Eyal chose her over Kendall.

Although Adam had ditched no-kissing Kendall to kiss Rosie, when Kendall told him she was still interested in pursuing a relationship with him he was impressed and seemed to be second guessing his pursuit of Rosie. However, when it came to coupling up, he chose Rosie over Kendall, sealing Kendall's fate. Here's what she had to say about being the first to leave the Love Island villa this series:

How do you feel about leaving the villa? "I am a little bit gutted to be the first one out. I won’t lie, it’s not nice being the first one out, but I do feel positive that I did everything I wanted to do, and I stood my ground, and I have no regrets about what I did." Who did you click with the most? "I was definitely closest to Samira. She was such a good friend to me. If I ever got upset, which was quite a lot in the end, she was always there. I will miss Samira most. Luckily I got on with everybody in there, so I will miss them all."

If the girls had been leading the coupling up, who would you have chosen and why? "I would have chosen Adam, definitely. I think we had the most connection. We were both attracted to each other. If I saw him on the outside, of course I would say hello and be polite, he hasn’t done anything wrong other than going with his gut and choosing Rosie. He was definitely my type though, had I seen him in a bar on the outside world, he was someone I would have gone for." Did Adam have any bad habits? "He snored. Very loudly. And kept everyone awake, not just me."

If you had to tip one of the couples to be engaged by this time next year who would it be? "I would pick Dani and Jack. They seem to have a great connection. They get each other, which is really nice. They did have a glitch early on, but they click." Do you have any big regrets about your time in the villa? "No, there is nothing I regret."

What is your stand out memory from being in the villa? "Winning the Super Hero challenge was my best moment."

If you had to say one person was playing the game more than anyone else, who would it be? "I really don’t think anyone’s playing a game yet. Everyone is being really true to their feelings."

What single Love Islander do you think has what it takes to win the show? "I think Dani and Jack will get to the final, definitely. I would hope Alex would find someone, and it would be so nice to see him get to the final. He’s so lovely, he needs to find someone that’s right for him. Laura and Wes were quite an unexpected coupling. At first I thought, ‘are they well suited?’ because she was into Adam. But over the past couple of days, they have seemed really close. They are really happy and really into each other." If you could turn back the clock, what would you do differently? "There’s nothing I would do differently. There were times when the girls were saying ‘if Adam’s into Rosie, why don’t you try getting with Eyal’ but I was like ‘no, I’m not going to fake something to save myself.’ I was in there to find somebody that I was into, not in there just to stay until the end to play the game. I stuck to my guns."

