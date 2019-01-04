Model Holly Carpenter has said she is delighted with her new partner on Dancing with the Stars after former partner Curtis Pritchard was forced to pull out following a nightclub assault on St Stephen’s Night.

'I always look at the bright side of things' - Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter steps out with new dance partner after Curtis Pritchard attack

At a media briefing this morning, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Trent Whiddon was announced as the new partner for the former Miss Ireland, who said she is confident she will have the routine to her first dance perfected for her dance floor debut despite the last minute partner change.

“There is a lot of pressure but even if nothing had changed and I was here with Curtis I’d feel a lot of pressure. I think it’s made it more of a challenge in a way but it has also made it more exciting. I always try to look at the bright side of things and now I get to learn from really experienced professionals.”

Curtis, who had been training with Holly for five weeks in the run-up to the show's opening episode this Sunday, and his brother AJ, who also works on Strictly, were brutally attacked in a nightclub in hometown of Nantwich in Cheshire. Curtis said he believed his dancing career was over as a result of the injuries.

New Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, Trent Whiddon pictured with Holly Carpenter at Ardmore Film Factory. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Trent and Holly made their first joint appearance today at Ardmore Film Factory in Bray, Co Wicklow, where DWTS is filmed.

Speaking of getting to know the crew and his new partner just days out from the first show, Trent said he feels like part of the family already.

“Its a very nice and warm environment, obviously the Irish spirit is pure and positivity and it’s a great place to role up to and get to work.”

"Holly has got a good vibe and love to dance and that’s what dancing is all about. I'm sure we’ll go out there and have a good time and a lot of fun together."

This weekend sees the first live show hit our screens with the male celebrities, including former Irish rugby player Peter Stringer, actor Johnny Ward and xxxx, taking to the floor, as well as the first group dance.

The following week the female celebrities will take their places on the dance floor. RTE have confirmed that Curtis is set to return later in the season once he has recovered from injuries to his knee which seen him require an emergency operation in the aftermath of his attack.

Curtis Pritchard and dance partner Holly Carpenter

Online Editors