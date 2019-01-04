'I always look at the bright side of things' - Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter steps out with new dance partner after Curtis Pritchard attack
Model Holly Carpenter has said she is delighted with her new partner on Dancing with the Stars after former partner Curtis Pritchard was forced to pull out following a nightclub assault on St Stephen’s Night.
At a media briefing this morning, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Trent Whiddon was announced as the new partner for the former Miss Ireland, who said she is confident she will have the routine to her first dance perfected for her dance floor debut despite the last minute partner change.
“There is a lot of pressure but even if nothing had changed and I was here with Curtis I’d feel a lot of pressure. I think it’s made it more of a challenge in a way but it has also made it more exciting. I always try to look at the bright side of things and now I get to learn from really experienced professionals.”
Curtis, who had been training with Holly for five weeks in the run-up to the show's opening episode this Sunday, and his brother AJ, who also works on Strictly, were brutally attacked in a nightclub in hometown of Nantwich in Cheshire. Curtis said he believed his dancing career was over as a result of the injuries.
Trent and Holly made their first joint appearance today at Ardmore Film Factory in Bray, Co Wicklow, where DWTS is filmed.
Speaking of getting to know the crew and his new partner just days out from the first show, Trent said he feels like part of the family already.
“Its a very nice and warm environment, obviously the Irish spirit is pure and positivity and it’s a great place to role up to and get to work.”
"Holly has got a good vibe and love to dance and that’s what dancing is all about. I'm sure we’ll go out there and have a good time and a lot of fun together."
This weekend sees the first live show hit our screens with the male celebrities, including former Irish rugby player Peter Stringer, actor Johnny Ward and xxxx, taking to the floor, as well as the first group dance.
The following week the female celebrities will take their places on the dance floor. RTE have confirmed that Curtis is set to return later in the season once he has recovered from injuries to his knee which seen him require an emergency operation in the aftermath of his attack.
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'It really makes me feel sick' - Darren Kennedy says he's 'rooting for' Curtis Pritchard following nightclub attack
- 'He wouldn't hurt a soul' - Norah Casey reacts to club attack on RTÉ dancer
- 'He saved my life' - Curtis Pritchard's brother AJ praises him for help during nightclub attack
- 'It came from nowhere' - Curtis and AJ Pritchard open up about attack and cite 'jealousy' as possible motive