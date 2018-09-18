Huge spike in requests for organ donor cards following powerful Orla Tinsley: Warrior documentary

Requests for organ donor cards across Ireland have increased by almost 10,000 per cent following RTE's Orla Tinsley: Warrior documentary on Monday night.

Requests for organ donor cards across Ireland have increased by almost 10,000 per cent following RTE's Orla Tinsley: Warrior documentary on Monday night.

The Irish Kidney Association has revealed that they have had a "huge upsurge" in requests via their freetext number and website overnight with more than 2000 individual requests (some for multiple cards).

I have no words for the response tonight. I am in awe of the way people are reaching out, understanding and commiting to becoming donors. I appreciate and I’m reading every single story and response. Thank you for being part of this and making a difference. #Warrior https://t.co/41KzO77cxm — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) September 18, 2018

On an average day they would receive less than 20 requests via these two routes.

The documentary, which aired on RTE One, was filmed over 14 months and charted Irish campaigner Orla Tinsley's journey to receiving a lung transplant, after six false alarms.

Having left Ireland to study at Columbia University, Orla, who has cystic fibrosis, turned 30 in New York, but at almost the same time she was put on the list for a double lung transplant there.

There was a huge reaction to the programme, in which she allowed cameras to chart the crushing lows and the ultimate joy when she received her transplant, and many of those who watched went on to request donor cards, if they did not have one already.

You can watch the documentary on RTE Player HERE and request a donor card via the freetext number (send DONOR to 50050) or via the website at www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card

Here are some of the reactions to the powerful documentary:

Online Editors