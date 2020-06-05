Hozier signs on for historic one-off TV show to lift the nation's spirits

HOZIER is the latest Irish celebrity to get on board with RTE's one-off emergency telethon Comic Relief.

Spearheaded by Deirdre O'Kane, the national broadcaster is attempting to replicate the hit BBC telethon The Big Night In, which raised over €74m in total for charity, with the UK government matching the public's contributions.

The ambitious TV project aims to take place in mid to late June.

Chart-toppers Westlife were initially due to take part in the show, but due to logistical issues were forced to pull out.

Across the pond, the three-hour show saw Children In Need and Comic Relief join forces for the first time.

RTE is now confident that its programme will help lift the spirits of the nation, as well as raise much-needed funds for frontline workers and those affected by Covid-19.

"The show is going to be something that the nation has not seen before," an insider revealed.

"We had hoped that Westlife could be part of it, but unfortunately due to logistical reasons that are in place due to lockdown it wasn't possible.

"But we have Hozier now who has a big and exciting project to announce, as well as some of the biggest and brightest musical acts on board.

"Deirdre O'Kane has been spearheading this initiative and as you would imagine, we have some of the biggest names in Irish comedy, as well as a number of international stars.

"A full announcement will be made soon but this is something everyone involved in can be proud of and is for a worthy cause."

It is understood that comics Jason Byrne, Tommy Tiernan and Dara O'Briain are all in talks to participate on the night from their own homes.

Deirdre revealed that the new studio format will replace the live stand-up shows which took place in the 3Arena over the last three years.

"We have done three of those and they were live shows," she said.

"To be honest with you, the plan is to do it the way they did it in the UK."

