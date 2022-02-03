How to watch Pam & Tommy: Where to stream the series online

Pam & Tommy has finally arrived, and fans are eager to watch the dramatic miniseries.

The Disney Plus series stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The show tells the story of Anderson’s marriage to the musician and chronicles how the couple’s sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly in 1997.

The Baywatch star and model married the Mötley Crüe drummer in 1995. The pair later divorced in 1998.

How can I watch Pam & Tommy?

The first three episodes are available to stream on Disney Plus. The streaming service is available on most smart TVs, tablets, phones and devices such as Amazon’s Fire TV stick.

Pam & Tommy is an exclusive Hulu series, and can also be streamed through the Hulu app.

Viewers can sign up for a free Hulu trial to watch the highly anticipated series.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in total and the first three episodes of the season are now available.

One episode will be released per week for the next five weeks.

The start of the series depicts the early days of the couple's relationship during which they got married just four days after meeting.

Who else features in the series?

Comedian Seth Rogen plays Rand Gauthier, the contractor who steals the couple’s sex tape.

Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman plays Milton “Uncle Miltie” Ingley, an adult-film star who helps Gauthier distribute the famous sex tape.

Orange Is The New Black star Taylor Schilling plays Gauthier’s ex-wife while House of Cards actor Mozhan Marnò plays Pamela Anderson's publicist.

The Wire actor Paul Ben-Victor stars as Pam and Tommy's high-powered lawyer Richard Alden.

Disney says robust parental controls ensure its streaming platform offers a suitable viewing experience for all.



