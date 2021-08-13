How three little words helped define Irish hope Matthew’s Love Island journey

Yeah, we’re done.

Matt the Hat has left the building. His journey in the Love Island villa ended on Wednesday night after he was mugged off – again – by pretty Priya Gopaldas, she of the extremely large eyes, posh voice and Tory inclinations. She runs ultra-marathons, you know. She might have mentioned that once or twice.

After finding himself caught up in yet another love triangle, this time with 23-year-old Priya and PhD student and model Brett Staniland, County Down’s Matthew MacNabb was dumped and sent packing. Poor Matt was completely blindsided. He had just told the lads how he’d shared an ‘intimate’ peck with Priya before the recoupling and seemed confident his place in the villa – and her affections – was secure.

But Priya’s affections turned out to be somewhat fickle. After eyeing up Brett’s PhD, as you do, the medical student decided to choose him instead. Matt was gutted. There were tears. Come on Matt, it never would have worked – your Instagram profile describes you as a ‘Son of Eire’. Priya’s celebrity crush is Boris Johnson. She’s much better suited to Lord Farquaad, sorry, Brett.

Confession time, but I’m glad to see the back of him – and what a mighty fine back it is. Imagine the work that goes into maintaining those muscles! It’s not that I'm being disloyal to the Down man, not at all. I liked his laidback, laissez-faire attitude to all the madness going on around him. Who could forget one of the series highlights, as he sat munching popcorn at the ‘movies’, watching the drama unfold post-Casa Amor? To see him sitting there, living his best life, after being mugged off by Kaz in favour of Tyler, was hilariously heart-warming. But am I glad I don’t have to watch him grafting to win over Posh Priya, just to stay in the villa? Yes, absolutely. He’s better than that. She’s a bore. Leave her to Brett.

Even if Matt had been chosen in the recoupling, I fear desperation might have set in. Wednesday night’s episode showed a different side to him as he attempted to lure Priya away from Brett. Interrupting their conversation wasn’t cool and shocked many viewers on Twitter.

One wrote: “Brett in mid flow till Matt swooped in with operation sabotage.... cringe,” while fashion retailer Boohoo posted: “Not Matt marking his territory and making it painfully obvious.”

Having found himself in the triangle situation twice, I think Matt was panicking – and decisions made in panic are never good. I’m convinced he was never really interested in Priya or Kaz, for that matter, although his attraction to the latter seemed more sincere. In his post-departure interview, he said it was Kaz ‘pretty much from the start’ but admitted he had liked Millie, too.

“I didn’t want to get involved in that situation (Millie and Liam) and I’m happy I didn’t because we’re good friends and I love Liam,” he said.

Being a genuine fella – the type who ends little speeches with ‘God bless’ - of course Matt was never going to ‘move mad’ on Millie. And that’s why viewers liked him. He came across as decent and respectful, albeit rather quiet at times. I’m not in the least bit surprised he liked Millie; she’s a beautiful person and had they been coupled up, I reckon they could have won. But it wasn’t to be, more’s the pity. Millie likes a Welsh man who waxes his eyebrows – not much chance of that catching on among Downpatrick men.

Following his departure from the villa, several of the islanders spoke about him in glowing terms.

Toby, in particular, was devastated to see him go. What? Why did viewers not know of this blossoming bromance? Or that Teddy and Matt had become pals? Perhaps because his romantic couplings didn’t last, Matt’s screen time was fairly limited and I’m not sure we got to see the fun side of him. He’s (Northern) Irish, for goodness sake. He’s got the banter and the charm.

Not all the viewers agreed though, mistaking his nonchalance for non-commitment. Maybe the old Blarney stone magic would have been on show more had he been kissing Millie instead.

Matt may not have been lucky in love and he may have missed out on winning the cash prize, but judging by the comments on social media, he won’t have too much of a problem with the ladies once he lands home.

He left with his dignity intact, his head held high and will always be remembered as the contestant whose self-respect resulted in one of the greatest ever dumpings in Love Island history. Kaz’s face was a picture when he told her in three simple words that he was taking no more of her games.

As one fan of the show tweeted: “Matt still wins because of the ‘yeah.... we’re done’ speech and he can also have a conversation that’s not about fitness.” Indeed.

Goodbye Matt and God bless.



