How three little words helped define Irish hope Matthew’s Love Island journey

Maureen Coleman

Yeah, we’re done.

Matt the Hat has left the building. His journey in the Love Island villa ended on Wednesday night after he was mugged off – again – by pretty Priya Gopaldas, she of the extremely large eyes, posh voice and Tory inclinations. She runs ultra-marathons, you know. She might have mentioned that once or twice.

After finding himself caught up in yet another love triangle, this time with 23-year-old Priya and PhD student and model Brett Staniland, County Down’s Matthew MacNabb was dumped and sent packing. Poor Matt was completely blindsided. He had just told the lads how he’d shared an ‘intimate’ peck with Priya before the recoupling and seemed confident his place in the villa – and her affections – was secure.

