How sun-kissed Neighbours became our good friends in ‘one TV set per house’ Ireland

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan among stars who return in Wednesday’s final episode on RTÉ

This Network Ten handout photo shows the famous 1987 wedding scene from the long running Australian soap opera &quot;Neighbours&quot;, with Kylie Minogue as Charlene and Jason Donovan as Scott, a highlight episode that attracted 18 million viewers in Britain. Neighbours, which has become a cultural phenomenon after defying sceptical studio executives who cancelled the show after its first four months on air, is set to clebrate its 20th anniversary with an episode screening 25 July. Expand
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunited on the set of Neighbours. Photo: Channel 5/PA Wire Expand
Natalie Imbruglia also features in the finale. Photo: Ian West Expand

Sheena McGinley

The Ramseys, the Robinsons, the Kennedys, Bishops, Rebecchis and the Nangles. Just some of the names that lived from No. 22 to No. 34 Ramsay Street over the last four decades.

Why is Neighbours coming to an end? For the onscreen characters, it seems some sort of mass exodus is afoot. Behind the scenes, however, it boiled down to Channel 5 wanting to concentrate on homegrown content as opposed to propping up an Aussie institution indefinitely. But what an institution it's been.

