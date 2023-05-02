How can I watch Eurovision 2023? Here’s when and where the song contest will be broadcast

All your questions answered as excitement mounts for this year’s competition in Liverpool

Wild Youth are representing Ireland with their song 'We Are One.' Photo: Patricia J Garcinuno — © WireImage

Hosts Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini and Mika pose on stage with winners, the Kalush Orchestra, representing Ukraine, during the Grand Final show of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest in Italy last year. Photo: Daniele Venturelli — © Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

The Eurovision Song Contest is almost here, with Ireland’s Wild Youth hoping for the country’s first final qualification since 2018. Here’s how you can watch the competition unfold in Liverpool’s Liverpool Arena.

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 starting?

The grand final takes place on May 13, but there are two semi-finals first – one on Tuesday, May 9, and the second on Thursday, May 11. All three live shows start at 9pm.

Where can I watch Eurovision 2023?

RTÉ 2 will broadcast both semi-finals, with the final on May 13 showing on RTÉ One. You can tune in via the RTÉ Player, too.

When are Ireland performing at the Eurovision 2023 semi-finals?

The two semi-finals mean there are different countries playing each night. Wild Youth will take to the stage on Tuesday, May 9. They are sixth on the running order, after Portugal and before Croatia. The song, entitled We Are One, celebrates unity and gives a nod to the competition’s theme ‘United by Music’.

The top 10 from each semi-final will progress to the final. Ireland holds the record for the most wins in Eurovision history, having won seven times, closely followed by Sweden, who have six. This year’s line-up sees Sweden competing in the same semi-final as Ireland, with previous winner Loreen representing the country. Ireland hasn’t made the top five since 1997.

Ryan O'Shaughnessy took Ireland to the final in 2018. Photo: Getty — © NurPhoto via Getty Images

How do I vote?

All viewers in participating and non-participating countries alike can vote using the official Eurovision App or go directly to the new voting hub. Both app and website will provide the correct voting method for all eligible countries automatically. This is the first year where non-participating countries get a say on who takes home the trophy.

In addition, those watching in the participating countries can vote by telephone and/or SMS. Relevant numbers will be displayed on screen by each participating broadcaster and on the website.

Who is hosting Eurovision 2023?

With the show hosted by the UK this year, the BBC has announced four presenters who will be at the helm, including Cork man Graham Norton. He’ll be joined by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, and British singer Alesha Dixon. The latter three will host the semi-finals, with Norton joining them for the Grand Final.

Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko will be the Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool, appearing in videos during the live shows plus giving live insights from Ukraine’s commentary box in the Liverpool Arena. Alongside Liverpudlian presenter, Sam Quek, he will front the opening ceremony livestream on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.