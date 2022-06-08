| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How a Belfast-made Lambeg drum is helping Kate Bush back into the top 10 after Stranger Things boost

Running Up That Hill singer Kate Bush, who commissioned a Lambeg drum to be featured on the single Expand

Close

Running Up That Hill singer Kate Bush, who commissioned a Lambeg drum to be featured on the single

Running Up That Hill singer Kate Bush, who commissioned a Lambeg drum to be featured on the single

Running Up That Hill singer Kate Bush, who commissioned a Lambeg drum to be featured on the single

Maureen Coleman

A leading light in Northern Irish music has told how he helped Kate Bush get a Belfast-made Lambeg drum for a song that has shot up the charts again, 37 years after its release.

Running Up That Hill, first released in 1985, is currently in the Top 10 singles charts in both the UK and the US, after it was featured in the new series of the Netflix supernatural drama Stranger Things.

Most Watched

Privacy