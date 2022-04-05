Home of the Year: inside the Byrne family’s Wicklow farmhouse that has just been crowned this year’s winner

The judges were wowed by the open-plan design and natural light of the dining area and kitchen. Photo: RTÉ.

Kate and Shane Byrne have lifted the coveted Home of the Year 2022 trophy for their 150-year-old farmhouse with modern extension in Co Wicklow.

The Byrne’s home captured the hearts of the judges with Hugh Wallace saying the moment he saw the property he “knew there was something special” in store.

The property has been in Shane’s family for decades with his son being the fourth generation of the Byrne family to grow up there.

The Wicklow farmhouse with a modern revamp. Photo: RTÉ.

The Wicklow farmhouse with a modern revamp. Photo: RTÉ.

When the couple moved in four years ago, they renovated the farmhouse, added a modern extension and knocked through all the smaller rooms to create an open plan living space with lots of natural light.

The family admitted they love the sense of history in their home and hope, in time, their son will raise a fifth generation Byrne there.

"We are just so over the moon and blown away by the reaction to our home. For our farmhouse to make the final, never mind win is just so incredibly flattering. It is not something we could have ever imagined happening,” winners Kate and Shane said.

The judges were wowed by the open-plan design and natural light of the dining area and kitchen. Photo: RTÉ.

The judges were wowed by the open-plan design and natural light of the dining area and kitchen. Photo: RTÉ.

“Our house is a part of our family’s history and is truly a home, not just a house. For the judges to see and recognise that is amazing. For us a home is not about the size of your floor plan or budget, instead what’s important for our family is the feeling the house gives you and those that visit it.

“The other houses in the competition were beautiful and it’s such an honour to have featured alongside them. Just being part of the competition is such a great experience and one I would highly recommend,” the couple said.

The judges were wowed by the open-plan design and natural light of the dining area and kitchen. Photo: RTÉ.

The judges were wowed by the open-plan design and natural light of the dining area and kitchen. Photo: RTÉ.

The eighth series of Home of the Year saw the three judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Sara Cosgrove visit 21 homes across the country but chose Kate and Shane's home as the ultimate winner.

"Arriving up you knew there was something special and walking through the door I just loved the hall. The scale and size of the kitchen was terrific and that big dining room table was smashing,” Judge Hugh Wallace said.

The modern kitchen area of the 19th century farmhouse. Photo: RTÉ.

The modern kitchen area of the 19th century farmhouse. Photo: RTÉ.

“It was amazing because once you went through that door you could just feel the heartbeat of this spectacular home. There’s the intangible, which is so important - that feeling when you walk around the home; of the family, the fun, the history, the memories that are in that home - that’s what makes a home for me,” Hugh said.

Judge Amanda Bone said the views from some of the homes in the competition were “astounding”, providing a constant reminder of “what a beautiful country we live in”.

The cosy living area of the Byrne family home. Photo: RTÉ.

The cosy living area of the Byrne family home. Photo: RTÉ.

“Seven homes made it through to the final but there were many more homes which truly deserved to be there. The winning home is a 19th century traditional farmhouse that has been refurbished and extended, this home is full of light, spacious, comfortable, uplifting and has a great connection with the surrounding landscape. Sometimes homes are all about how they make you feel and our winner just made you feel good,” Amanda said.

Judge Sara Cosgrove said the Byrne home was a “worthy winner” with “a wonderful flow and a lovely combination of old and new”.

“I loved the living areas in particular, the unique U-shape layout and seamless connection to the outdoor terrace and farm beyond. The bedrooms also had a very serene feel, with the baby’s bedroom in particular hitting a cheerful and uplifting note,” Sara said.

The other six finalists were: Tony and Imogen McManus who featured a new build in Kerry; Michelle and Rob McNeil with a renovated 1920s house in Belfast; Aoife and Gareth Tolerton showcased a modernist upside down new build in Down; Martin and Saoirse O'Dwyer showed off a renovated 1870s cottage with barrel roof extension in Sligo; Sarah Duggan and Ian McNamee entered a renovated red brick property in Dublin while Sinead Murphy featured a stylish city home with protected façade in Cork.



