Home of the Year 2018 has been decided and nobody expected the result
The winner of Home of the Year has been announced and viewers were surprised by, but mostly satisfied with, the result.
What a 'home' represents is, of course, different for everyone so it's no surprise that the judges' choice was one which surprised.
Tuesday night's finale saw the judges - Hugh Wallace, Deirdre Whelan, and Patrick Bradley - meeting the seven finalists who gathered together for the first time at Palmerstown House in Kildare.
One couple were missing from the gathering - Gary and Michi Owens. Tragically, Michi passed away before filming the final so the couple's friends attended in their place.
The Owens' renovated 18th century mill was one of the runners up alongside the period style home belonging to interior designer Sarah Thompson and her husband Scott from Belfast, the contemporary Dublin home of architect Niall Henry and his wife Emma, Margaret and Mark Conway's stunning West Cork home, architect Kostas Wootis's modern home in Co Clare, and Jacqueline and Francis Kiernan's bungalow in Co Armagh.
After much deliberation the judges awarded Home of the Year to Patrick and Ros from Wicklow, whose eighteenth century farmhouse combined with converted outbuildings blew them away.
Patrick is an artist and Ros is the creative director of Avoca and they bought the cottage when they were living in Galway in the 1990s and their son was just six years old. They described their style as eclectic and bohemian and their colourful home is filled with family heirlooms, Patrick’s paintings, junk-shop finds and design pieces.
"I am absolutely blown away, didn't expect it for a minute," said Ros. "It's lovely it's recognised as something because for us it's just our home."
Judge Hugh Wallace added, "At the end of the day the right home won."
This farmhouse cottage in the Wicklow hills is the winner of Home of the Year 2018! If you would like to apply to take part in the next series find out more by emailing homes@shinawil.com or apply to the show here: https://t.co/SAmVS60HPw #homeoftheyear pic.twitter.com/BZlE7qrdHm— RTE One (@RTEOne) April 24, 2018
Last year some viewers criticised the judges for choosing what they felt was a 'house' rather than a 'home' but the same could not be said for this year's choice.
Here's what viewers were saying:
Catching up on #homeoftheyear ! Woohoo! I am so thrilled that home won. Such a beautiful selection of homes but that one was a definite 'Home' ! Well done Judges & Congrats to the winner ! ❤️— Clo (@ClodaghShortall) April 24, 2018
I loved the winning house. Integrity! #homeoftheyear— IKBA (@irishkitchens) April 24, 2018
#homeoftheyear so delighted for this years winners......all the houses were stunning but theirs is a home full of character, uniqueness and simple beautiful— Theresa Hughes (@theresajaneire1) April 24, 2018
Am pleasantly surprised. Good call #homeoftheyear— Annette Lawson (@AnnetteLawson) April 24, 2018
So glad modern design didn’t win this time #HomeoftheYear— siobhan (@shivivryan) April 24, 2018
Whilst it was a lovely home I am shocked at decision #homeoftheyear 😧— Elaine (@elainemhughes) April 24, 2018
I am OUTRAGED at the #homeoftheyear winner. OUTRAGED I tells ya.— Katie O'Neill (@_Katie__ONeill) April 24, 2018
Not my favourite but well done #homeoftheyear— Armchair Critic (@TV_Fauteuil) April 24, 2018
You can catch the full episode on the RTE Player.
Online Editors
