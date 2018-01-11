Home and Away star Jessica Falkholt's life support turned off

The Australian soap paid tribute to Jessica on Twitter, with several photos of her with her family, and the caption, "Rest in peace, beautiful Jessica Falkholt."

Jessica (29) was injured in the crash on St Stephen's Day as she and her family travelled to Sydney. Her parents Lars (69) and Vivian (60) died instantly and sister Annabelle (21) died three days later.

Their funerals took place on Wednesday and Jessica's life support was turned off on Thursday at St George Hospital where she had remained in a medically induced coma since the crash.