Home and Away actor Ben Unwin dies aged 41

The body of the former 'Home and Away' star - who played Jesse McGregor on the Australian soap on and off from 1996 to 2005 - was found at his home in Minyon Falls in New South Wales, on August 14th, but his death is "not being treated as suspicious".

A NSW police statement read: "Police attended Minyon Falls, Whian Whian, responding to a concern for welfare.

"The body of a 41-year-old man was located. The death has not been treated as suspicious."

Ben was due to turn 42 on August 15th.

A spokesperson for 'Home and Away' told Australia's Channel 7: "Cast and crew from 'Home and Away' are saddened to learn of the passing of former castmate, Ben Unwin.

"Ben’s work in the role of Jesse McGregor is remembered with much affection.

"Ben’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers."

Kimberley Cooper, who played Gypsy Smith in the soap, paid tribute to her former co-star.

She wrote: "My first tv week cover was with you. We had years of laughter, be it giggles on set trying to get through scenes as lovers or doubled over belly laughs at the pubs after work. I will be sad for now, but I promise to tell stories of great joy about our times together. You forever hold a special place in my heart. Love you Onion (sic)"

Ben initially starred as Jesse from 1996 until 2000 and then returned to the soap from 2002 to 2005.

His role earned him a National Television Award in 1997 for Most Popular Newcomer.

After leaving the soap, he completed a law degree and started work as a senior solicitor.

