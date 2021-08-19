Hollywood star Bill Murray enjoys evening out at Co Mayo’s Belmullet Golf Club

HOLLYWOOD star Bill Murray won the hearts of locals in Belmullet, Co Mayo when he hit town for a round of golf.

Murray is in Ireland with author Tom Coyne to film a new series of the golf show The Links Life.

The legendary actor – famous for his roles in Ghostbusters II, Lost in Translation, and Groundhog Day – enjoyed an evening out at Belmullet Golf Club, a stunning 27-hole links course that looks across the Atlantic ocean.

Local resident and golfer Eugene Galligan said the movie icon was laid-back and happy to pose for selfies with fans.

“Bill was very approachable and a total gentleman,” Eugene said.

While travelling to Belmullet on a coach on Tuesday afternoon, Murray was interviewed live on air by Kathryn Thomas on the Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

"We talked about it a lot and we felt like so many Irish were forced to emigrate to America that we should try to return the favour and get some people coming back," he explained.

"We've got four of my six - now five - brothers are here," Murray continued. "Three of my six sons are here, three of my five nephews are here, one of my brothers-in-law."

"How good of a golfer are you?" Thomas asked.

"You don't ask someone, like, how much money they earn, or are you seeing anyone else," Murray quipped.

"But how good? I'm good enough. I was better, and yesterday I was not so good, but then late yesterday I became quite a bit better."

Murray then said he was handing the phone over to another one of his travelling companions, former US Poet Laureate Billy Collins.

"If people are driving their cars right now I'd like you to pull over to the side of the road rather than risk any kind of emotional outbreak that might involve a collision and some sort of legal action," the actor instructed.

After Collins read his eight-line poem No Time, he handed the phone back to Murray, who said: "I can't tell you how lucky you are to have the Poet Laureate of the United States Billy Collins read a poem for you - and how lucky you are that he read a short one! That was the Lord's mercy! There's a gentle rain of praise falling upon you, all of us, for that."

Thomas then gave Murray some advice on how best to enjoy a packet of Tayto and asked him would he still be in Belmullet by Friday, as she would be in the area.

After some deliberations on the bus, he replied: "We'll be away - we'll be in Denmark.

The actor filmed in the Druids Glen Resort in Co. Wicklow while playing their first course.

The show will see Murray play a number of courses around Ireland, including the O’Meara course at Carton House, Carne Golf Links, Portsalon, the new St Patrick’s Links course at Rosapenna, Cruit Island, Narin & Portnoo, Enniscrone, Connemara, Galway Bay Golf Resort and Ballybunion.

A regular attendee at golfing tournaments, the actor has been a competitor at the Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-Am in the US.