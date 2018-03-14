Holly Willoughby was forced to change her outfit on 'This Morning' today after bosses told her it was "too short".

Holly Willoughby was forced to change her outfit on 'This Morning' today after bosses told her it was "too short".

Holly Willoughby forced to change outfit after being told her skirt is 'too short' for This Morning

The 37-year-old presenter shares her choice of clothes for the ITV daytime programme on her Instagram account each day she's on with co-host Phillip Schofield and had uploaded a snap of herself in the combo she had originally planned to wear on Tuesday.

But Holly had to make a last minute switch because her checked mini-skirt showed off too much of her toned legs and she would have been risking a potential wardrobe malfunction on the sofa. The blonde beauty re-posted a picture of the fashionable outfit which was originally uploaded by her stylist, Angie Smith, saying: "#Repost @angiesmithstudio The one that got away #TooShortForTM [sic]"

The star and her stylist changed the original look of a navy turtleneck, skin-tight mini skirt and white boots to a more appropriate look featuring a navy and white striped jumper, A-line denim skirt and red boots. However, it appears there was a good reason for the outfit change, as her stylist always wants Holly to be comfortable during the show.

Last year, Angie told the MailOnline that Holly's outfits for the show had to work from all angles, as there is always something unexpected happening which the presenter must be prepared for. Speaking about her style last year, Angie said: "She has an amazing hourglass figure, so she suits fitted, tailored shapes ... All her looks have to work 360 because we never know what she'll be doing that day ... Stripes and checks can strobe on TV, so they are a big no, sadly. We both love colour, so I always try and pack in as much as that as possible, as I think it really works for the show."

Online Editors